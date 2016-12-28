JULIASAYS…

We’re just counting the days till New Year 2017! 2016 may have been full of a load of ups and downs, seemed like more downs tbh.

But whilst it’s sometimes hard to speculate on what lies ahead, hopefully we can learn something from what’s gone before. Disasters, deaths, doom and gloom – 2016 was full of surprises and disappointments it has to be said. On the other hand in the face of adversity – well you know

what they say…

This week we gear up to that weekend Saturday 31st, and there’s so much to choose from… So here we go with some pick hits!

Let’s say farewell to 2016 at Camp NYE with Scottee and his classic camp goings on

at The Eagle in Vauxhall. Sink The Pink NYE: The Best/Worst of 2016 at the Clapham Grand – that’s a big one! Oops! I say Party Monster NYE Ball with Lewis G. Burton! Come on club freaks! It’s at 58 Stoke Newington Road. New Years Meat, that’s at Dalston Superstore. Horse Meat Disco take over The Nest in Dalston… Round it off down at Savage at Metropolis, I actually can’t cope!

If you’re still going on New Years Day, then The Glory have their

annual LOL-OVER on January 1st… then go to Horse Meat Disco – carry on with their legendary NYD disco at Eagle which is quite something!

And for January’s highlights it’s London Collections: Men yeah,

menswear fashion week which starts on the 6th of January! Ha ha, you can tell what sort of life I lead! Onwards and upwards then and a happy new year!