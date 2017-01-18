- Home
#JULIASAYS…
Posted on January 18, 2017
You know nothing can limit you except your own imagination! Luckily our imaginations seem limitless, and also luckily, we have the spaces in which to experiment to our heart’s content. I love the way the performative arts cross so many boundaries and question everything.
I’m a great fan of these impromptu moments. Take The ShayShay Show – Brave New Queer that’s on at Lime Wharf down on Vyner Street, E2 on Friday 20th from 6pm. Star of our underground scene ShayShay invites friends Just May, Johnny Jones, Wanda Ross, Harry Wright and more to be part of this ‘lo-fi night of queer performance’.
After a hectic night of 2nd birthday celebrations, The Glory continues
as it means to go on. Homo Superior – Queer Artists, Queer Icons, Queer Anthems Party on Friday 20th sees Sina Sparrow (Debbie) and Panos Z (Songs of Praise) team up in the basement 9pm-2am with a DJ set of excellence!
Over at The Mascara Bar on Saturday 21st Queer is back for its
monthly outing… it’s a free entry alt night of musical rarities played by Sam Fenn, Paul Michael Bowden and special guest Michael
Kelly, from nights Douche Bag and Pink Glove. 9pm – 3am.
I’ve just been informed that Kings Cross pub & club Central Station
will be hosting its annual Burns Night festivities with artist and
drag enthusiast Donald Urquhart on Saturday 21st January. It’s a real tradition, and Donald tells me it’s in it’s 8th year…A Burns supper
is planned complete with haggis, while Donald will be reading some
provocative verse with cabaret from Mary Mac.
Dalston Superstore welcomes back Club Vada on the 21st. DJ Hannah
Holland is joined by Cormac and Lauren Flax downstairs, Mikki Most, Elles and Cathal up for a night that celebrates an eclectic mix of music we love and adore! On until 3am.
It’s getting hard to remember a time when weekly Saturday late night club Savage at Metropolis didn’t exist tbh! The stories of Savage are wild and it’s really one of the success stories of clubland…resident DJ’s include Jonjo Jury and I’ll be guest DJing on the 21st in one of the bars!
On Wednesday 25th January, Lobotomy Room Goes to the Movies, the cult free monthly film night at Fontaine’s, in the Bamboo Room, 176 Stoke Newington Road is showing Beyond The Valley Of The Dolls. It’s one of my faves! If you haven’t seen it you must… prepare to be inspired.
• The film starts at 8.30 prompt. Catch up next week for more fun and frolics!
