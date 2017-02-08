JULIASAYS…

February’s theme is always love! Yes, it’s the month of romance, but in these troubling times we should cast our nets wider to encompass a sense of unity and world peace. Perhaps it’s a bit of a cliché, but it’s a starting point.

Pub quizzes seem to be all the rage! Here’s one all the way from Berlin – Tama Sumo and Prosumer: Pub Quiz on Thursday 9th at the Dalston Superstore. Get together with friends and set up a team of 4-6 people for a start time of 7pm. Be prepared to be quizzed about ‘the absurd, the useless and the entertaining’. Stay up the Dalston Superstore on Friday 10th for Mince vol: 003 feat. FYI Chris plus Super Drama DJing, plus drag duo The Twinnies hosting. 9pm ‘til 3am.

Up the road, Daddy Issues #8 returns to the Tipsy night spot on Friday 10th. Special guest DJs James Bartlett, Borja Peña and TheMenWhoFell2Earth. There’s dance action from Bristol-based Bitch and Party, a chance to get a specially designed T-Shirt designed by Hey Rooney plus a chance to meet meeter and greeter Ollywood on the door!

At VFD (Vogue Fabrics) there’s always something going on. This month Sassitude: A Valentines Special is back on Friday 10th. 10pm ‘til 3am. Join the girls with attitude for a sensual session! Emily Rose England, Hannah Diamond and Becky Stauch play music to get sassy to.

There were queues going round the corner last time Buttmitzvah was on at The Glory. Watch out then, because it’s back on Saturday 11th at the Bethnal Green Working Men’s Club. Three floors of the first queer Jewish night Buttmitzvah – The Second Cumming welcomes everybody to the club for a very jolly take on traditional festivities combining live music, comedy, drag and catering! 9 – 2am.

Transister at the Resistance Gallery, 265 Poyser Street is back this month with a Valentines Ball on Saturday 11th. A real underground affair set against the cobbled streets of Bethnal Green. DJs Chicken and Adriana Bradford play eclectic and inspiring sets from 10pm – 2am.

For a weekly late Saturday night head down to Savage at Metropolis… on Saturday 11th I’ll be DJing along with residents including Luke Solomon and Joshua James over this exciting and vibrant night… 10pm – 5am.

Chic club night announcement… Love Saves The Day by Private Life is Fat Tony’s first themed monthly party on Saturday 11th at 18-22 Houndsditch. Expect music from DJs Maze & Masters and Frankel & Harper, Ellie Cocks, Charlie Holland, Mark Ashley-Dupe and of course Fat Tony himself. 11pm – 6pm lovers!!!!!

Moving along to the actual day of Valentines – Tuesday 14th! Love & Buggery Valentines Special at The Glory – sounds like my kind of night! Ha ha!!!! Hosted by Miss Craig. There’s power ballards DJed by Neil Prince and kinky karaoke from the Queer Tours of London crew!!! 7pm ‘til midnight!

Fancy a Valentine show then this is for you, Victoria & Joe’s Valentine’s Blow on Wednesday 15th at the Green Rooms Hotel over in Wood Green! This is a hotel for artists and creatives and this caberet with performance artist Victoria Sin and comedian Joe Sutherland will have you screaming with laughter, wondering what went wrong or if you’re all loved up, enjoying the ride! From 7.30pm – 10.30pm greenrooms.london