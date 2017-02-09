La Voix, Sweetie!

Absolutely Fabulous star, Britain’s Got Talent finalist and Drag Idol winner La Voix is packing up her stilettos and hitting the road with a brand new show – Red Hot Globe Trot.

How much of a diva is she though? Are all those rumours really true? Is Simon Cowell

the most demanding dear

she’s ever met?

Jason Reid probes the glamorous one this week…

Hey La Voix! What can we expect from your new show?

Firstly: live music. Since my appearance on Britain’s Got Talent, people keep asking me when I’ll be working with live musicians again. The answer is now. Red Hot Globe Trot is my journey around the world – basically trying to figure it all out. Everything has been changing at such a rapid pace lately. I’d only just got used to the iPhone 6, then I blinked and it was Brexit. Then for our American friends, overnight, orange really was the new black. At my Crazy Coqs show I bring us all together to embrace change and explore what’s happening. Even my favourite divas are being forced to try new things in this show. Ever heard Judy Garland sing Whitney? Liza sing Adele?

Speaking of divas, on a scale of Mariah Carey having a lip-sync meltdown in Times Square to Diana Ross totally losing her shit in an airport, how much of a diva are you?

My darling, I’m answering your questions sat in Miami Airport after performing for the largest gay cruise in history. As I type this I’m clutching a glass of bubbly and I warn you, it will be handbags at dawn if my flight is delayed today because I need to get home for my Harley Street appointment! I’m not really a diva, just a glamorous, demanding, jet-setting modern woman, who likes everything perfect, sorted, correct and in the right place.

Have you ever lost it pre or post-show?

Lost what? I don’t lose anything, I have an eagled eyed Jewish manger who won’t allow me to lose a thing.

What should your dressing room always have?

A sign on the outside that does not say TOILET.

Who’s the biggest diva you’ve worked with? Simon Cowell? Jimmy Smith? I want some juicy details!

Jimmy Smith and Simon Cowell are both very similar people. Simon can stop your show with the slam of a buzzer and Jimmy can stop your show with the slam of a stapled A4 paper diary.

Obviously a real diva is exceptionally talented as well as ridiculously high maintenance . So, for you, what makes for the perfect show?

It’s all about the audience having a great time. Shows should be upbeat, thoughtful but fundamentally entertaining. It’s a balancing act of comedy, singing and warmth, and personally I’m never scared to not play it safe. I’m often heard saying my job as an entertainer is to change the energy in a room, not match it. It’s about shaking them up and leaving them clawing for more.

How important is drama and stagecraft?

It’s key! It’s knowing when to stand still, when to move; the pauses; the speed; the breaks, the peaks and the troughs. Working alongside live musicians helps me with this enormously. We can bring so much more drama and impact to the show than with any pre-recorded music.

A few quickies: Liza or Streisand?

Liza, of course.

Cher or Aretha?

Cher – although I have a lot of RESPECT for Aretha.

Celine or Mariah?

Celine – And I hear she’s doing a UK tour soon, so I’ll see you there.

What’s next for you? You seen to be crazy busy right now.

Darling, it’s non-stop! After the shows at Crazy Coqs, I begin my 2017 theatre tour, and I’m also looking forward to shows in Europe and America. This week sees the launch of my new t-shirts, which are just gorgeous and available on my website. A few weeks ago I released my very first CD ‘Diva Breakdown’ which has sold amazingly, so much so that we have now released a digital download version of the CD.

Is there anything else you’d like to plug?

No, I think I’ve covered everything, darling.

• La Voix’s Red Hot Globe Trot is at Crazy Coqs from Tuesday 21st February