Lady Bunny in Trans-Jester!
Posted on February 3, 2017
Lady Bunny is one of those few people where the word “legend” is actually pertinent. She was at the forefront of the in-your-face and revolutionary New York drag scene in the 80s, and ever since then she’s been going strong with her brash, confrontational brand of humour.
Now she’s coming to London’s Soho Theatre to address the concept of gender. It’s a much discussed, much lauded subject, and has possibly been one the most debated themes in queer culture over the last couple of years. With the transgender movement, and the introduction of the concept of being “genderqueer” many of us have massively changed the way we perceive gender.
But the dialogue has had its downfalls. Many have felt afraid to speak out on what they genuinely believe, or been confused about these seemingly endless new takes and definitions on the subject. Lady Bunny is here to break down those barriers, and say exactly what she thinks.
Featuring all-new parodies of Adele, Rent, and Bruno Mars, she expresses her unapologetic takes on the politics of gender, as well as a bunch of other stuff. Hold on to your wigs and double check your privileges, it’s gonna be a bumpy ride!
• Lady Bunny is at The Soho Theatre from Tuesday 14th February – Saturday 25th February at 9:30pm. 21 Dean Street, W1D 3NE. Tickets are available at sohotheatre.com.
