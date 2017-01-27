- Home
Lady Olé presents…Barbie Girl!
Posted on January 27, 2017
So, we’ve heard from a reliable source, that apparently, life in plastic…IS FANTASTIC! And it seems those crazy kids over at Lady Olé think so too, because they’re throwing a special BARBIE THEMED party!
To be fair, Barbie, despite her questionable feminist credentials, IS iconic isn’t she. She drives a Ferrari, she’s got killer accessories, and she’s dating uber-twink Ken. Actually we always suspected Ken was gay. Have you checked his phone Barbie? Listen out for that Grindr notification ping next time you’re both driving through West Hollywood.
This special Barbie party kicks off Lady Olé’s 2017 season in superficially skinny style. They’ll be turning one year old in March, so this is the PRELUDE to that. Yes, it’s not enough to just have a birthday party anymore.
You’ve got to have at least ten pre-parties. For this one, they’ve got guests The Lipsinkers doing a special performance. As the name suggests, they’re a drag lip-syncing troupe! They’re absolutely bonkers. Off their rockers!
So pour yourself something pink, squeeze into some impossibly high pastel blue heels and get yourself to Lady Olé. COME ON BARBIE LET’S GO PARTY.
• Lady Olé is on Saturday 4th February at Nightclub Kolis, 1 Archway Close, N19 3TD. 11pm – 4am.
