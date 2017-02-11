- Home
Moonlighting With Student Pride
Posted on February 11, 2017
Student Pride takes place in the last weekend of February (24th-26th) and they’re talking about SEX. Or more specifically, sex and relationship education, and its pretty notable absence in UK Schools. All current students and graduates are welcome to attend the debates, workshops, open mic sessions, a talent show hosted by Katya of off Drag Race, and an LGBT+ careers fair, all held at University of Westminster. On the Saturday evening, they’re off gallivanting to G-A-Y @ Heaven, where there are drinks offers on all night with your NSP wristband.
As well as all of this, they’re holding an exclusive screening of the critically acclaimed and inordinately moving film Moonlight on Sunday 26th February at 4pm. The timing of this is VERY significant, as it’s only hours before the Academy Awards ceremony takes place, where the film has been nominated for 8 awards, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress.
This gives you the perfect opportunity for bragging rights before it sweeps the board and then everyone watches it. Plus all for the very student-friendly price of £4. That’s the price of a pint. Or even a half if you’re out somewhere in Kensington. Which obviously you never should do.
So, miss this at your peril. You can get your tickets for Moonlight separately or with access to the daytime events from studentpride.co.uk.
