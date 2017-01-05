QX Recommends: Karaoke With Chris Reardon at Central Station!

Central Station is one of the London gay scene’s hidden gems. Well, it’s not anymore, because it’s in QX and now you ALL know about it. And quite right too! It’s slightly off the beaten track – rather than in the mincing melee of Soho or the gender-ambiguous artiness of East, it sort of straddles the gap between the two, nestled down a leafy side street near Kings Cross Station.

It’s lovely vibes inside. It’s almost like someone beamed up a friendly country pub and plonked it in Zone 1 of London. Wooden beams, a cheery, cosy atmosphere, and even home cooked food!

On Monday and Friday nights, they hold their now notorious karaoke nights with scene fave Chris Reardon! Karaoke is always a laugh. There’s something uniquely entertaining about watching someone drunkenly croon their way through My Heart Will Go On by Celine Dion. Microphone in one hand, pint in the other.

The Monday night session has the added bonus of a happy hour, or rather a happy SEVEN hours, with reduced prices from 4pm – 11pm. Friday is a favourite with the regulars, always packed and always busy. So get down there and sing your heart out!

And remember – you don’t have to be good at singing! The more you drink, the better you sound!

• Karaoke with Chris Reardon is every Monday and Friday night at Central Station, 37 Wharfdale Road, Kings Cross, N1 9SD.