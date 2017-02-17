sex Circus is coming to London!

Yes it’s the most salacious time of the year again, because the annual Sexcircus is coming once again to our gritty city. Who needs conventional desires and Netflix when you can go and do some debaucherous introspection at a tittilating party of delights!

Always a hornily highlighted date on the sex and fetish calendar, this year Sexcircus promises to be bigger and naughtier than ever. Rather than a specific theme or certain fetish, this year they’re opening up their doors (and their legs) to everyone! Whether you’re into bears, porn stars, fetish, bondage, sportswear, vanilla or sleaze, you’ll find something or someone to satiate your lusty desires.

It’s brought to us courtesy of a joint project between Sexcircus, HardOn and Jamie HP, with tickets available from OrangeNation. In the HardOn Mirror Arch room, they’ve got dirty beats by Brent Nicholls and DJRW, with a steamy live show from Ricky Sanz and the ripple-torsoed Michael Duncan. You can also head to Jamie HP’s Locker Room Lounge and take in some tantalizing tunes by Cal Moughan.

Then in the Sexcircus main room, things hot up even more, with live shows from a host of performers including Gabriel Phoenix, Sam Wallis, Hans Berlin and more, as well as superhot gogo boys and beats from Paul Coals, Terry Bryan and special guest internation DJ, Anthony May.

So dig out your best jockstrap and head down to Vauxhall for the sexiest party of the year!

•Sexcircus is on Saturday 18th March at Fire, South Lambeth Road, SW8 1RT. 11pm – 6am. Tickets available at orangenation.co.uk