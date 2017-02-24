Student Pride 2017

3 Events You Don’t Want To Miss

• Let’s Talk About Gay Sex and Drugs_Open Mic

Pat Cash’s open forum has quickly gained a reputation for taking on intimate topics connected to the gay community and allowing people to give interesting and varied takes on their personal experiences with the chosen subject.

They’re holding a special edition for Student Pride with the overarching theme of ‘Love’. Anyone is welcome to speak for five minutes and can sign up via Facebook or at the venue on the day. They will also have featured speakers, including Nigerian LGBT rights and HIV activist Bisi Alimi and Matthew Todd, former editor of Attitude magazine and author of ‘Straight Jacket: How To Be Gay And Happy’, a book which explores mental health issues and shame within the gay community.

Make sure you catch the illuminating and often moving contributions on the main stage on Saturday afternoon.

• BeingMe Intersectionality Panel

Kieran Stanbridge and Tracy Shayler created the BeingMe campaign in 2015 with the aim of giving people the chance to celebrate their differences. They have created a platform to allow people to share their stories on their blog and YouTube channels, as well as at their workshops.

Intersectionality is at the very heart of the BeingMe Campaign, so they’re holding a panel discussion at Student Pride to discuss the topic. Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts will be chairing the panel, and she’ll be joined by Matthew Todd, Phyll Opoku-Gyimah (co-founder of UK Black Pride), Lewis Hancox (Trans Activist), and Jodie Marsh, who has been an ambassador of the BeingMe campaign since July 2016. Catch the discussion on the main stage on Saturday afternoon.

• Exclusive Screening of Moonlight

The final event of Student Pride is an exclusive screening of the critically acclaimed drama Moonlight, with tickets on sale at a very student-friendly £4. The film recently won a Golden Globe for Best Picture, as well as 8 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director.

It has only been out on UK screens since 17th February, so this is a great opportunity to catch it, even more so with it being shown in the beautiful Regent Street Cinema, one of the UK’s first cinemas. The perfect way to see out a lively weekend of events!

