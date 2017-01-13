2016 saw some welcome developments in the fight against HIV.

A High Court ruling established that the funding of PrEP falls within the NHS’s remit and a new trial will start later this year. Furthermore, for the first time in many years, some clinics recorded a drop in HIV diagnoses, with 56 Dean Street announcing a 40% decrease.

The HIV Monologues is the new play from Dragonflies Theatre that looks to explore these developments and the pivotal role that HIV continues to play in modern gay lives, while also paying homage to the history and previous struggles that have got us here.

The plot follows slightly naïve Alex and HIV positive Nick as they meet for the first time on a Tinder date. All is going swimmingly until Nick reveals his status and Alex’s reaction is less than welcoming. After he bails, Alex has encounters with Irene, an Irish Catholic nurse who treated AIDS patients in the 1980s and Barney, a writer who lost a lover in the epidemic, before being one of the first patients to take the life-saving medication made available in 1996. Alex’s prejudice is gradually eroded, but will it be too late to make up with Nick?

In a fitting piece of casting, the role of Barney will be played by Jonathan Blake, who was one of the first people in the UK to be diagnosed with HIV. He was also one of the activists in the recent film, Pride, in which he was played by Dominic West.

The HIV Monologues is the latest production from the theatre company that has attracted praise for their unflinching exploration of modern queer lives in previous shows such as The Chemsex Monologues, Superficial and The Clinic.

Their latest work has a brief run at Theatre 503 in Battersea between 15th-17th January, before an extended run at Miranda London at The Ace Hotel, Shoreditch, from the 2nd-19th February. Tickets are available to book at www.dragonfliestheatre.co.uk/hiv-monologues.