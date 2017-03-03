The Launch of Impulse London

A new drag n’ disco party, all in aid of a new groundbreaking charity.

Wanna head to a glitzy party with an undeniably good cause behind it?

Well, you’re in luck. Impulse United is a worldwide collective of volunteer groups created in 2009 in response to continually rising HIV rates.

Their main mission is to promote healthy lifestyles and sexual health for gay men through more varied and modern means. Chapters have been set up all over the USA, as well in Central America and throughout Asia, but the first European branch is being started in London by some familiar scene faces.

And of course, they’re launching this Friday the only way they know how, with an irresistibly glamorous party up at Kensington Roof Gardens!

They’ve got a star-strikingly stellar roll of guests on board to kick it all off in fabulous fashion. Drag Race regular returnee Shangela has been an ardent supporter of Impulse United’s work so far, so it makes perfect sense for her to headline the evening with one of her notoriously outrageous performances.

Joining her are some of London’s best drag talent, with gorgeous girl-group The Fabulettes and foul-mouthed lip-syncer Crystal Lubrikunt taking to the stage. Later in the evening, some of the scene’s hottest DJs head to the decks, with Jonathan Bestley (Circa, Dollar Baby) and Aamyko (Ku Bar) bringing you disco divas in one room, and James Bartlett (Comptons, Daddy Issues) and Matt Bogard (BANG, Room Service) giving you harder house sounds in the other.

The team behind the new chapter, as well as other organisations they’re involved in, will be there on the evening, so it’s a great opportunity to find out more about the work they hope to carry out and how to get involved if you’re interested.

So, come join the flamingos up on West London’s most exclusive rooftop for a new drag n’ disco party, all in aid of a new groundbreaking charity started to improve gay men’s lives. No reason not to really!

• Introducing Impulse London is on Friday 3rd March at The Roof Gardens, 99 Kensington High Street, W8 5SA, 7pm-2am, Adv tickets £12