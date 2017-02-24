The Student Pride SCHEDJ

It’s National Student Pride this weekend, THE event of the LGBTQI+ student calendar. So we thought we’d whip up a quick schedule for you. Yes, all the information right at your fingertips, how exciting. You could just look it up on your phone, but flipping through a magazine is just more fun isn’t it. It’s, like, totally retro. We’ve called it a “SCHEDJ” because that’s what all the cool kids are saying these days. Or so we’ve *heard*. Anyway, take a look, and if you haven’t got tickets yet, rush over to studentpride.co.uk and grab them now, they’re selling like HOTCAKES.

Friday 24th February

• G-A-Y Late Registration

It all kicks off on Friday evening at the gay scene’s infamous hub of hedonism and hairflips, G-A-Y Late. Pick up your weekend wristbands, take in the glamorous purple walls and video screens (lol), and be serenaded slash berated by tartan-clad drag queen Mary Mac and dashing drag king Adam All.

5 Goslett Yard, WC2G 0EA. 7pm – 10pm.

• Camp Attack with Student Pride

After some schmoozing and flitting and flirting at G-A-Y Late, it’s off to the rip-roaring, neon-spattered CAMP ATTACK at iconic nightclub Heaven! Mary Mac will be on hand again, getting lit with a karaoke machine (or at least, as lit as it’s possible to be with a karaoke machine), and also you’ll be in the biggest gay club in the UK! Woo!

Heaven, 11 The Arches, Villiers Street, WC2N 6NG. 10pm – late.

NOTE: You can’t pick up wristbands at Heaven, only at GAY Late Reg before 10pm and Sat daytime event.

Saturday 25th February

On Saturday it’s the free daytime festival, at University of Westminster’s cutting-edge Marylebone campus! It’s just across the road from Baker Street Station, at 35 Marylebone Road, NW1 5LS.

• 11am – Google Personal Branding Workshop

Brands, brands, brands! Names, names, names! The clever, colourful, quirky people at web giant Google, give you handy tips on branding, as well as some trade secrets.

• 12:30pm – Careers Fair

It wouldn’t a student event without a careers fair! This one is opening with a Mock Assessment Centre, as well as showcasing over sixty LGBT+ run and LGBT+ friendly employers.

• 1:30pm – Being Me’s Intersectionality Panel

The Main Stage kicks off with a diverse debating panel on the subject of intersectionality, featuring;

Adele Roberts chairing

Phyll Opoku-Gyimah,

UK Black Pride

Lewis Hancox (My Transgendered summer)

Matthew Todd – Straight Jacket author and Attitude Editor at Large

Maybe one or two more TBC

• 2pm – YouTube Panel

YouTube stars Riyadh K, Saskia and Lily, Fox and Owl speak candidly on bullying, and the potential use of YouTube as a support network. They’ll also be playing some of their old videos, with a Q&A session afterwards.

• 3pm – Sex and Relationships Education panel

A discussion on sex and relationships, their role in our society, and the importance of Sex and Relationships Education in UK schools. Featuring;

Cliff Joannou

(Attitude Editor)

Olly Alexander

Sarah Nimmo

Deborah Gold

(Chief Exec National Aids Trust)

Lexi Jean Monroe (Albert Kennedy Trust).

• Also at 3pm – Sexpression’s Consent Workshop (limited spaces)

An interactive workship on topics like, how to say no

Sexpression:UK is a student organisation that empowers young people to make decisions about sex and relationships by running informal and comprehensive sex and relationship sessions in the community.

• 4pm – Talent Show With Charlie Hides

The RuPaul season 9 star makes her pick of the cream of the talented student crop! You can enter with any talent you like!

• Also at 4pm – Let’s Talk About Gay Sex and Drugs Open Mic

The monthly London spoken word night, run by writer Pat Cash and sexual health centre 56 Dean Street, always makes waves when it hits the scene. Now it’s coming to Student Pride, with featured speakers including Bisi Alimi and Matthew Todd talking about love. Four speakers will each be sharing their stories. Then there’s an opportunity for anyone to get up and share poems, spoken word stories and their own thoughts on love.

• 5pm Daytime Closes

• 7pm – LBQ event at She

Special space for those who identify as queer women! Have a drink and a dance with other like-minded ladies.

SHE Soho, 23A Old Compton Street, W1D 5JL. 7pm – 1am.

• 10pm – Heaven EMOJI Party: Student Pride vs G-A-Y

Student Pride officially lands at Heaven, taking over the whole nightclub with free priority entry and exclusive £2.50 drink deals. There’ll also be a gif photobooth, and more emoji peaches than you can poke an aubergine at!

Sunday 26th February

• MOONLIGHT

Bring proceedings to a dignified close with the eight-time Oscar-nominated queer sensation Moonlight at the UK’s oldest cinema! It’s 175 years old! That’s even older than Madonna!

Regent Street Cinema, 309 Regent Street, W1B 2UW. 11am. £4.