Tiffaney, Cartier, Soho…

Self-confessed shopaholic, musical theatre lover, and drag performer of more than thirty-five years, Tiffaney Wells is back at Molly Moggs in Soho after four years with a new weekly residency. Jason Reid got on the blower to Mzz Wells this week for a natter…

Happy New Year Tiffaney! How did you see in 2017?

I was performing at at a golf club on New Year’s Eve. It was a fabulous night; I was hoping for a hole in one but had to make do with a glass of bubbly and a sticky finger with my hubby, Raymond.

I do like a nice sticky finger, too. You’re now back at Molly Moggs after a four-year absence, how did that come about? Any gossip?

No gossip, dear! They just rang me out of the blue and kindly asked if I wanted a Thursday residency, and I said yes. I’m thrilled and so excited to be part of the Molly Moggs team again.

It’s a gorgeous venue, I worked there for a few years. What do you like most about it?

The atmosphere, definitely – you can feel the warmth as soon as you walk through the door.

How would you describe your act to those who have never seen you perform?

I’m a live musical act; very theatrical, very costume based. My shows feature a wide range of musical styles from the 60s right through to the modern day. Spontaneity is an important part of my show. I feed off the audience, and I don’t take myself too seriously (I mean, you can’t really, can you, darling?)

Which is your favourite musical genre?

Being a drag artist, I’m drawn to musical theatre, but any genre of music is pleasing to me if it’s done well.

And your favourite artist?

Barbra Streisand. She’s a talented, rich, Jewish woman. Just like me.

And just like you she’s been around for AGES. What’s the key to longevity?

Cheeky cow, I’m only 42 [coughs]. The key to my longevity is my beautiful husband, Raymond – he’s basically my pimp! Seriously though, like any job, it’s all about focus and discipline. When I started out in the business I was a gorgeous, young slim chicken. That was until I discovered deep-filled pies. 2017 will be fewer doughnuts and more salad.

Who should make a comeback in 2017?

Hillary Clinton and David Miliband.

Who are your drag idols?

Jim Bailey and Charles Pierce (look them up, kids). They were consummate professionals and inspirational to me.

Tiff’s Top Musicals

1. Funny Girl

Being a huge Streisand fan this has to my number one. She was made for the part of Fanny Brice. A wonderful ugly duckling to swan story, and a deserved Oscar winner.

2. Singin’ in the Rain

Dear Debbie Reynolds, she was magnificent in this film. The dancing is incredible and the songs are joyous.

3. Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

I’m a drag queen, of course I love Priscilla! There’s just the right balance of fun and pathos. It also reminds me of when I first started in Molly Moggs – the cast would come over after their show. Oh, and I do a brilliant Priscilla medley..

4. Fiddler on the Roof

This always makes me cry. I settle myself down with a nice bowl of chicken soup and watch it on grey days. A loving and warm musical which reminds me of my grandparents.

5. The Wizard of Oz

The songs, the camp, Judy garland as Dorothy; what’s not to love? I can relate to the tin man, lion and scarecrow, too, perhaps because as a gay man have had times when I’ve felt different. A true classic.