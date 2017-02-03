To February, and BEYOND!

Clubbing leviathans Beyond have got loads planned for this February! The sedate, depressing, grey month of January is finally over, and it’s time to dive back into your social lives with GUSTO and ABANDON! Both very good words aren’t they, especially GUSTO. Anyway, what better way to have a hedonism renaissance, than with big glowstick-touting partystarters, Beyond!

Kick things off with BEYOND – THE TRIP, this Sunday morning at 4am. Yeah, Sunday MORNING. Well we said it would be debauched! They’re kitting out Vauxhall venue Fire in the finest psychedelic, kaleidoscopic glissade of colour and light, to give you the trip of your lives! And we’re not talking about a trip to the zoo, or a trip over a curb. We’re talking about a TRIP trip. Undulating colours, ululating shapes, ribcage-shaking beats, the works! They’ve also guest special guest DJ Roger Sanchez, alongside Beyond staple Gonzalo.

Then the week after on Saturday 11th February, it’s Matinée: The Game! Fresh from the shell-strewn shores of Ibiza, Matinée is always a frenetic fiesta of fun and this month will be NO DIFFERENT. As the name suggests, this is a gamer-themed edition, so put on your best Mario braces or, if you fancy it, your prettiest Princess Peach dress! This one’s got DJ turns from Matinée superstar Phil Romano, as well as Steve Pitron, Zach Burns, Michel Mizrahi and more.

Then the next day it’s back to business as usual with a premier league pedigree edition of the classic club night where it all started, simply BEYOND – an unapologetic Sunday morning party with hot shirtless boys. And that’s what it’s all about isn’t it!

• Beyond The Trip is on Sunday 5th February, 4am – midday.

• Fire, South Lambeth Road, SW8 1RT.

• Matinée The Game is on Saturday 11th February, 11pm – 6am.

• Fire, South Lambeth Road, SW8 1RT.

• Tickets available at orangenation.co.uk