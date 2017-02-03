To February, and BEYOND!

- Home
- Bars
- 79 CXR
- Admiral Duncan
- Angel
- Bar Titania
- Black Cap
- Blitz
- Bloc Bar
- Bridge
- Cambria
- Candy Bar
- Central Station
- Circa
- City of Quebec
- Comptons of Soho
- Counter
- Dalston Superstore
- Duke of Wellington
- Eagle London
- Edge
- Floridita
- G-A-Y Bar
- George & Dragon
- Glory
- Green Carnation
- Greenwich
- Halfway II Heaven
- Imperial Arms
- Joiners Arms
- Kazbar
- King Eddy
- King's Arms
- Ku Bar
- Ku Candy Bar
- Kudos
- London
- London Hippodrome
- Manbar
- Mango Tree
- Molly Moggs
- National House
- New Bloomsbury Set
- Old Ship
- Prince of Greenwich
- Profile
- Retro Bar
- Riverside Tavern
- Rose & Crown
- Royal Vauxhall Tavern
- Rupert Street
- Shadow Lounge
- Soho
- Ted's Place
- The Light Lounge
- Two Brewers
- Vault
- Victoria
- Village
- West 5
- White Swan
- Windsor Castle
- Yard
- Ye Old Rose & Crown
- Clubs
- 229
- 2AD
- Abbey Bar
- Ace Hotel
- Altitude
- Anaya
- Anexo Bar
- Apothecary
- Arcadia
- Area
- Atmos Lounge
- Audio
- Autumn Street Studios
- BackCounter
- Backstreet
- Bankside Space
- Barcode Vauxhall
- Bethnal Green Working Mens Club
- Beyond
- Black Cap
- Bloc Bar
- Bloomsbury Ballroom
- Brighton
- Brixton Club House
- Brut
- Café de Paris
- Camden Macca Bingo
- Central Station
- City of Quebec
- Clone Zone
- Club Aquarium
- Club Colosseum
- Club No65
- Concrete
- Coronet
- Coronet Theatre
- Covert
- Crucifix Lane
- Dalston Superstore
- Debut London
- Den
- Digital
- DIU
- Driver
- Eagle London
- East Bloc
- Edge
- Egg
- Electric Ballroom
- Electric Brixton
- Electrowerkz
- Escape
- Ewen Street Car Park
- Exhibit
- Exilio
- Factory
- Fire
- Fitladz East
- Funky Buddha
- George & Dragon Cabaret Bar
- Ghetto Factory
- Gloria's
- Green Carnation
- Hackney Empire
- Heaven
- Her Upstairs
- Hidden
- Hoist
- Honey Club
- Hysteria
- iCAN Studios
- Islington Metal Works
- Joiner's Arms
- Koko
- Ku Bar
- Ku Klub
- La Demence
- Latin Groove
- Lightbox
- Lime Wharf
- Lo-Profile
- London Fetish
- LSE
- Madame Jojo's
- ManBar
- Mango Tree
- Merah
- Metal Works
- Metropolis Strip Club
- Miabella
- Ministry of Sound
- Moustache Bar
- Muse Soho
- New Empowering Church
- No 65
- Nomad
- O2 Academy Brixton
- O2 Arena
- Oceana
- One Leicester Square
- One Mayfair
- Open
- Pacha
- Papa
- Paramount Club
- Pit Festival
- Profile
- Protocol
- Proud2
- Pryzm
- Pulse
- Punk
- Qube
- Queer Nation
- Renaissance Rooms
- Revenge
- Rhythm Factory
- Rise
- Riverside Tavern
- Rolling Stock
- Royal Vauxhall Tavern
- Scala
- Shadow Lounge
- Shelter
- Shooshh
- Sidings
- Studio Space
- Sunday Night On Broadway
- Supperclub
- Sweatbox
- Ted's Place
- Tenjune
- The Archway Tavern
- The Backstreet
- The Bloc
- The Brewhouse
- The Glory
- The ICA
- The Magic Roundabout
- The Phoenix
- The Shacklewell Arms
- The Shelter
- The Steel Yard
- The Vaults
- The Vaults Waterloo
- Tipsy
- Tobacco Dock
- Trapeze
- Troxy
- Two Brewers
- Underground Club
- Union
- Vault
- Village Underground
- Vision Video Bar
- Vogue Fabrics
- Winterville
- XOYO
- Areas
- Maps
- Features
- What's on
- The Blog
- Issues
- Community
- Contact Us
- Escorts
To February, and BEYOND!
Posted on February 3, 2017
Clubbing leviathans Beyond have got loads planned for this February! The sedate, depressing, grey month of January is finally over, and it’s time to dive back into your social lives with GUSTO and ABANDON! Both very good words aren’t they, especially GUSTO. Anyway, what better way to have a hedonism renaissance, than with big glowstick-touting partystarters, Beyond!
Kick things off with BEYOND – THE TRIP, this Sunday morning at 4am. Yeah, Sunday MORNING. Well we said it would be debauched! They’re kitting out Vauxhall venue Fire in the finest psychedelic, kaleidoscopic glissade of colour and light, to give you the trip of your lives! And we’re not talking about a trip to the zoo, or a trip over a curb. We’re talking about a TRIP trip. Undulating colours, ululating shapes, ribcage-shaking beats, the works! They’ve also guest special guest DJ Roger Sanchez, alongside Beyond staple Gonzalo.
Then the week after on Saturday 11th February, it’s Matinée: The Game! Fresh from the shell-strewn shores of Ibiza, Matinée is always a frenetic fiesta of fun and this month will be NO DIFFERENT. As the name suggests, this is a gamer-themed edition, so put on your best Mario braces or, if you fancy it, your prettiest Princess Peach dress! This one’s got DJ turns from Matinée superstar Phil Romano, as well as Steve Pitron, Zach Burns, Michel Mizrahi and more.
Then the next day it’s back to business as usual with a premier league pedigree edition of the classic club night where it all started, simply BEYOND – an unapologetic Sunday morning party with hot shirtless boys. And that’s what it’s all about isn’t it!
• Beyond The Trip is on Sunday 5th February, 4am – midday.
• Fire, South Lambeth Road, SW8 1RT.
• Matinée The Game is on Saturday 11th February, 11pm – 6am.
• Fire, South Lambeth Road, SW8 1RT.
• Tickets available at orangenation.co.uk
Have your say!