WE Fake
Posted on January 25, 2017
OK, we’ve held out long enough, January’s gone on for ages. It’s time for another big ol’ blowout where we can take up our favourite pastimes again of drinking and dancing with our tops off. The sort of party that makes you forget the outside world and whisks you off to a muscly circuit party on a beach somewhere like Barcelona.
Well, there’s no one that does that better than the boys behind continent-hopping party EXPERIENCE, WE Party. After the gladiatorial strength of last year’s WE Warriors, this time round it’s WE Fake. We love being fake here at QX. After all, as we never tire of saying, there’s nothing more fake than being real * looks smoulderingly into the middle distance *
We’ve all dabbled in fakeness at one point or another. Sometimes, it’s the knock-off goods you see down like the market, like Moskinno earrings that make your ears go slightly green after wearing them for half a day or a Callum Kline waistband winking at you under a pair of Lovee Strauss jeans. Other times, it’s the counterfeit smile and wave you effortlessly throw to that ex you see on a night out. It’s all FAKE hun.
If you love the unabashed tackiness and sheer-faced audacity of inauthenticity then WE Fake is the party for you! It’s being held at the beautifully vast coronet theatre in Elephant and Castle, an area slowly becoming ever faker with every new Pret and block of luxury flats. How apt! Superstar DJ SR EDU tops the bill, while London WE residents Steve Petron, Michel Mizrahi and MisWhite will also be serving you big, bulging, dance-for-days beats. Plus, the party continues at Beyond at Fire if you ain’t got your fill.
So, let’s get fake! We’ll see you there babez! *calls you a cunt behind your back *
• WE Fake is on Saturday 28th January at The Coronet, 28 New Kent Road, SE1 6TJ, 11pm-6am, tickets available at orangenation.co.uk
