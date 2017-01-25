We’re living for these totes NSFW ceramics!

Posh plates with gay sex on ’em, what’s not to like?!





As you may have gathered, we love naughty shit here at QX. Helena Bonham-Carter would say “salacious”. The queen of England says ‘randy’. That’s a Gwen Stefani lyric. Remember when Gwen Stefani was good? Aw. Anyway, we bloody ADORE this range of cheeky chinaware from online purveyors of dastardly decoration, Pansy Ass Ceramics!

They’re the perfect gift for Valentine’s Day (yes, we actually just said that) or to send to your nan if you want to give her a heart attack. Got your eye on that inheritance? Then these are the the pefect gift! Who knows though, she might be more open minded than you think. She might mount them on the wall between the cuckoo clock and that watercolour of Torquay Pier from 1972.

The products come in a variety of shapes, sizes and explicitness, from penis pins to willy wall-hangers.

Check ’em all out here.