For as long as can be remembered, the humble teddy bear has been the go-to half-arsed, this’ll-probably-be-enough Valentine’s Day gift that straight men have bought for their girlfriends, wives, mistresses, side-chicks, whatever; purchased from WH Smiths preferably no more than a day before. Well, gays, now you’re in luck, because for one night only, XXL will be serving you their very own range of Valentine Bears! Head down to Pulse this Saturday and get your mitts on one of these furry friends…

As well as all sorts of loved-up bears, Hoxton Whores are making a guest appearance and they’ll be *puts on wedding disco DJ voice* doing some songs for all the lovers in the house. So head down to the big, bad bear cave this Saturday, where we’re sure love will be in the air. Or at least lust.

• XXL Valentines is on Saturday 11th February at Pulse, 1 Invicta Plaza, South Bank, SE1 9UF, 10pm-7am, £10 Members, £15 Guests