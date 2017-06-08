Thursday, June 8, 2017
What’s Hot This Week In Gay London

QX Team -
What's hot this week in gay London, you ask? Well, below we list the best gay club events and hottest gay bars to visit...

Wednesday 7th June

QX Team -
CLUBS & EVENTS XXL at Pulse: 1 Invicta Plaza, Southwark, SE1 9UF. 9pm-3am. £5 guests, Free for Members. Midweek grizzly fun for bears and their...

Thursday 8th June

QX Team -
CLUBS & EVENTS Eagle Bar at Eagle London at 349 Kennington Lane SE11 5QY. 8pm-2am. Free entry. Late night bar with pool table, music &...

Friday 9th June

QX Team -
CLUBS & EVENTS A:M After Hours at Protocol: Protocol, 6A South Lambeth Place SW8 1RT, 11pm – 11am. £4 before 1am, £8 after with flyer/concession,...

Saturday 10th June

QX Team -
CLUBS & EVENTS XXL Classic at Pulse: 1 Invicta Plaza, Southwark, SE1 9UF. 10pm-7am. £15 guests, £10 members. XXL go back to their beary roots...

Sunday 11th June

QX Team -
CLUBS & EVENTS Beyond at Fire: South Lambeth Road, SW8 1RT. 4am – 12pm. Adv tickets £11, £16 OTD. High-octane Saturday night clubbing experience from...
Gay London - Bank Holiday Monday 17th April

Monday 12th June

QX Team -
CLUBS & EVENTS  Hard-Up Mondays at Sweatbox: 1-2 Ramilies Street, Soho, W1F 7LN. 24 hours. Under 25s FREE all day, £16 others. Finding Mondays hard...
Gay London Bar Club Listings Tuesday

Tuesday 13th June

QX Team -
CLUBS & EVENTS Eagle Bar at Eagle London: 349 Kennington Lane, Vauxhall, SE11 5QY, 4pm-midnight. Free entry. Now open from 4pm! Pool table, beer garden,...

Popular Features

Bourgeoise Maurice

Bourgeois & Maurice: The glittering cabaret duo who are saving the world without really...

Drag & Cabaret Dylan Jones -
Bourgeois (George) & Maurice (Liv) are now one of the best-known queer cabaret acts on the London scene. They’re brilliantly bizarre, audaciously aloof and...
Vault

BEHIND THE VAULT

Parties & People QX Team -
A slightly more low-key venue than some of the other more ‘in yer face’ gay clubs in London, Vault 139 is situated beneath 139...

