What's On
What’s Hot This Week In Gay London
What's hot this week in gay London, you ask? Well, below we list the best gay club events and hottest gay bars to visit...
Wednesday 7th June
CLUBS & EVENTS XXL at Pulse: 1 Invicta Plaza, Southwark, SE1 9UF. 9pm-3am. £5 guests, Free for Members. Midweek grizzly fun for bears and their...
Thursday 8th June
CLUBS & EVENTS Eagle Bar at Eagle London at 349 Kennington Lane SE11 5QY. 8pm-2am. Free entry. Late night bar with pool table, music &...
Friday 9th June
CLUBS & EVENTS A:M After Hours at Protocol: Protocol, 6A South Lambeth Place SW8 1RT, 11pm – 11am. £4 before 1am, £8 after with flyer/concession,...
Saturday 10th June
CLUBS & EVENTS XXL Classic at Pulse: 1 Invicta Plaza, Southwark, SE1 9UF. 10pm-7am. £15 guests, £10 members. XXL go back to their beary roots...
Sunday 11th June
CLUBS & EVENTS Beyond at Fire: South Lambeth Road, SW8 1RT. 4am – 12pm. Adv tickets £11, £16 OTD. High-octane Saturday night clubbing experience from...
Monday 12th June
CLUBS & EVENTS Hard-Up Mondays at Sweatbox: 1-2 Ramilies Street, Soho, W1F 7LN. 24 hours. Under 25s FREE all day, £16 others. Finding Mondays hard...
Tuesday 13th June
CLUBS & EVENTS Eagle Bar at Eagle London: 349 Kennington Lane, Vauxhall, SE11 5QY, 4pm-midnight. Free entry. Now open from 4pm! Pool table, beer garden,...