Friday 6th January: Blocheads

Blocheads is the uber-hip Friday night down in the sweat n’ sleaze basement of East Bloc. For their first step out for 2017, they’ve got a special guest to DJ! As well as regulars Martyn Fitzgerald and Hifi Sean spinning all the best in house and disco, Ana Matronic of the seminal, semenal Scissor Sisters, will be doing a slot! The Scissor Sisters have been stretching the definition of ‘hiatus’ to near breaking point, but this is a great chance to get all rosy-eyed about their reign in the late 2000’s. Halycon days, weren’t they? The opening track of Night Work is probably the best start to an album ever. Anyway. Don’t miss the chance to see pop royalty on that intimate East Bloc dance floor.

Blocheads is on Friday 6th January at East Bloc, 217 City Road, EC1V 1JN, 11pm-6am, £5 Before 1am

Friday 6th January: A:M Afterhours

If you’re feeling out of shape after an especially heavy Christmas, or are just looking for some relief after the tedium of a week’s worth of board games and country air at your parents’ house, then this is the ideal party to pick up where you left off in 2016. 12 hours of ball-busting house and techno, all in the company of hundreds of muscled scene kids. Delish! The perfect way to lose a weekend.

AM: Afterhours is on Friday 6th January at Fire, 6a South Lambeth Road, SW8 1SP, 11pm-11am, Adv Tickets £4 Before 1am, £8 After, £13 OTD

Saturday 7th January: XXL Leather

We know you’ve just recovered from XXL’s monumental New Year party, but it’s time to run into that warm beary embrace once again. To kick off the new year, they’re having a sexy leather special! Italian house heavyweight Pagano returns to bring you throbbing beats. So dust off that biker jacket, talc yourself into those chaps, tighten that harness, and squeak on down to Southwark for a night of old school hustlin’. As you read this, Theresa May is thought to be polishing those chocolate flares in eager anticipation.

XXL Leather is on Saturday 7th January at Pulse, 1 Invicta Plaza, South Bank, SE1 9UF, 10pm-7am, Members £10, Guests £15

Saturday 7th January: Homodrop

East London fave Homodrop definitely come out on top on our list of drops. An extensive list which includes slut-drops, death-drops, pant drops and. We love a list. Why wouldn’t we? We’re the Buzzfeed generation. Anyway, where were we? That’s it, Homodrop. Flitting between London and Paris like Alexa Chung on the megabus, they always put on an eclectic and irresistibly danceable night of house, disco and techno. As well as regulars Cherii, Marie Malarie, and Tiffany Macquet, they’ve got an exclusive set from resident Berghainer Massimiliano Pagliara. All without the stress of having to pretend to speak German in the queue.

Homodrop is on Saturday 7th January at Dalston Superstore, 117 Kingsland High Street, E8 2BP, 9pm-4am, Free Before 10pm, £8 After

Saturday 7th January: Debbie does Eagle

Dalston darling Debbie ventures out of E8 once again to spread some New Year cheer at Eagle London. DJs Sina Sparrow and Bitchcakes spin the best in female-fronted rock, pop and indie. From Madonna to Miley, Bjork to Beyonce, Cher to Cher Lloyd, if there’s a gal on the mic, it’s on the playlist. If you want a night where you are ABSOLUTELY sure that you won’t hear any Calum Scott, then this is it. Sometimes it’s just nice to have that peace of mind.

Debbie Does Eagle is on Saturday 7th January at Eagle London, 349 Kennington Lane, SE11 5QY, 8pm-4am

Sunday 8th January: Beyond

The boys at Orange Nation had a pretty stellar 2016, putting on some of the hottest parties to be found anywhere in London. Our favourite was Beyond’s huge 14th birthday party at The Coronet, with all it’s jaw-dropping stage shows and banging DJ sets. They’re straight back into the swing of things in 2017, with after-hour spectacular Beyond back at Fire for another night/ morning/ whatever of two-stepping, shirt-swinging, stranger-kissing fun. We wouldn’t have it any other way.

Beyond is on Sunday 8th January at Fire, South Lambeth Road, Vauxhall, SW8 1RT, 4am-superlate, £12 adv