Friday 6th January

CLUBS & EVENTS

Blocheads at East Bloc: 217 City Road, Shoreditch, EC1V 1JN. 11pm-6am. £5 b4 midnight, £10 after. Blocheads is now on Friday nights weekly! This week with special guest DJ Ana Matronic from The Scissor Sisters!

Fitladz at The Bloc: 18 Kentish Town Road, NW1 9NX. 9pm – 3am. Cruisey lads and big beats at Camden’s hottest new night!

Spin Cycle First Birthday at Dalston Superstore: 117 Kingsland High Street, E8 2PB. 9pm – 3am. Free before 11pm, £7 after. Get ready for a night of hot bodies, smoking beats and fiery looks as Spin Cycle celebrates its first bithday! With Wax Wings, Coco Cole and Anna Wall.

A:M Afterhours at Protocol: Protocol, 6A South Lambeth Place SW8 1RT, 11pm – 11am. £4 before 1am with flyer/ad. £8 after ‘til 6am. 12 hours of hard-hitting partying at London’s most notorious after hours destination, with Tony English, Gonzalo, D’Johnny, Lee Harris, Terry Bryan and Richard Jones.

Men Inc at Eagle London: 349 Kennington Lane, Vauxhall, SE11 5QY. 8pm – 5am. £5 after midnight, free before midnight. Men Inc is back for the New Year, with new later opening hours!

The Lipsinkers at The Royal Vauxhall Tavern: 372 Kennington Lane, Vauxhall, SE11 5HY. 9pm–4am. Tickets £8. The mad lip-flapping troupe are back for the New Year! With DJ Dave Robson and more.

Dollar Baby at Metropolis: 234 Cambridge Heath Road, E2. 10pm – 5am. Jodie Harsh’s supercool new night has caused a splash on the scene, and keeps on splashing! With Jonathan Bestley, Tete Bang and Mark-Ashley Dupe.

Ku Bar Lisle Street: 30 Lisle St, WC2H 7BA. 8pm-3am. FREE b4 10:30pm, £5 after. Pop perfection and hot floor fillers as Ku’s hot 3 spin the tunes in its downstairs basement club spot.

G-A-Y Camp Attack at Heaven, Villiers Street, WC2N 6NG. 10pm – 4am The palace of pop welcomes you for an evening of camptastic dancing and twirling twinks

Funky Friday at BJs White Swan: 556 Commercial Road, E14 7JD. 8pm – 5am. Free entry b4 10pm. Friday night clubbing with DJ Aaran Bader

BARS & CABARET

FEMSESH at The Glory: 281 Kingsland Road, E2 8AS. 8pm – 2am. The Glory’s rolling Friday night party for everyone, this week with a special shows from Shay Shay and Greek slag A Man To Pet

Comptons of Soho: 51-53 Old Compton Street, Soho, W1D 6HN. 12pm-midnight. Super social pub downstairs, chilled club lounge upstairs, Yvette Lindquist on from 9pm

The Light Lounge: 1 Newport Place, WC2H 7JR. 5pm-12am. Enjoy the Ku Group’s newest venue; a boutique cocktail bar. 2-4-1 cocktails 5-8pm all week.

New Bloomsbury Set: 76 Marchmont Street, WC1N 1AG. 4pm-11:30pm. Gorgeous cocktail bar in the heart of London. Happy hour 4-8pm daily.

Bridge Bar: 8 Voltaire Road, SW8 6DH, 4pm-12am. Free. Snug gay bar in a railway arch, offering cocktails, wines and light meals, plus outdoor seating.

Old Ship: 17 Barnes Street, Limehouse, E14 7NW. 8pm-12am. Free. Local gay bar in East London’s Limehouse, with DJ Matty B.

Karaoke at Central Station: 37 Wharfdale Road, Kings Cross, N1 9SD. Open from 6pm ‘til 3am or later… FREE The super-friendly Kings Cross bar. DJs ‘til late. Hosted by DJ Chris Reardon

Circa: 62 Frith Street, Soho, W1D 3JN. 4pm-1am. Soho’s intimate but packed-out bar/club spot watches Munroe Bergdorf and friends werq the floor!

City of Quebec: 12 Old Quebec Street, Marble Arch, W1H 7AF. 12pm-3am. The newly refurbished venerable institution of the gay scene rocks out some pop classics for an evening of fun.

George and Dragon: 2 Blackheath Hill, SE10. 8pm-4am, free entry before 11pm. The friendly Greenwich local. THIS WEEK: CK on stage at 11pm.

Ku Bar Soho: 25 Frith Street, WC1D 5LB. Open till midnight. In the heart of Soho, Ku Bar stretches across two floors for that perfect Soho warm-up drinking session and a little dance with downstairs DJs.

West 5: South Ealing, Pope’s Lane, W5 4NB. Open from 8pm, FREE. The popular West London club, bar and cabaret spot. THIS WEEK: Vicky V

The Yard: 57 Rupert Street, Soho, W1D 7PL. Open till 1am. FREE. Renowned as one of Soho’s most unique and popular destination venues, with terrific outdoor space.

Admiral Duncan: 54 Old Compton Street, W1D 4UB Infamous cabaret pub in the heart of Soho.

Two Brewers: 114 Clapham High Street, SW4 7UJ. Bar open 6pm-2am. FREE b4 10pm, £7 after. Popular South London cabaret/club spot.

Your Dirty Diary – Friday 6th January

The Underground Club: Pants/City Boys at 37 Wharfdale Road, Kings Cross, N1 9SD. Pants, 12pm-6pm, £4 or £2 b4 2pm, underwear fun. Followed by City Boys– 7pm-midnight. £6 Members, £8.Guests Long-running big office orgy for boys into suits and ties.

Vault: Cruise at 139b-143 Whitfield Street, W1T 5EN. 1pm-1am, £8. Free drink, cloakroom and re-entry. Horny cruise spot minutes from the West End.

Teds Place: Cruise & Dark Room 305a Northend Road, Fulham, W14 9NS – Cruise & Dark Room, 7pm-midnight, £3 – A horny night in the cruisey basement club in West London.

Twisted v SBN at Protocol, 6 South Lambeth Place, SW8 1SP, 10pm-3am, £12 adv, £15 OTD – Two of London’s sleaziest nights tag-team Protocol for a night where all fetishes are welcome.