CLUBS & EVENTS

Hard-Up Mondays at Sweatbox: 1-2 Ramilies Street, Soho, W1F 7LN. 24 hours. Under 25s FREE all day, £16 others. Finding Mondays hard to handle? Relieve the pressure with this discounted day for under 25s (ID required) at Soho’s only gay sauna.

Ku Klub at Ku Bar Lisle Street: 30 Lisle St, WC2H 7BA. 10pm-3am. FREE. DJs play the weekend out on a wave of hot pop.

The Big Bingo Show at Vauxhall Tavern: Royal Vauxhall Tavern, 372 Kennington Lane, SE11 5HY. 7pm – 12am. Free. Mad bingo with Timberlina!

BARS & CABARET

Comptons of Soho: 51-53 Old Compton Street, Soho, W1D 6HN. 3pm-11.30pm. Bar £2.50 from 5pm, with happy hour prices on selected drinks with DJ Alex Eugenio from 8pm.

Backing The Stars at Halfway 2 Heaven: 7 Duncannon St. WC2. 7.30pm. Karaoke with singer Kevin Walsh on hosting duties.

The Light Lounge: 1 Newport Place, WC2H 7JR. 5pm-11:30pm. Enjoy the Ku Group’s newest venue; a boutique cocktail bar. 2-4-1 cocktails 5-8pm all week.

The Old Ship: 17 Barnes Street, Limehouse, E14 7NW, open until midnight. Local gay bar in East London’s Limehouse.

Karaoke at Central Station, 37 Wharfdale Road, King’s Cross, N1 9SD, 8pm onwards, free entry, Come holler along to a classic at King’s Cross stalwart Central Station

Kinky Kabaret at Freedom 60-66 Wardour St, London W1F 0TA. 10pm – 3am. Show 11pm. Free entry Every Monday, a variety of the kinkiest and most colourful kabaret acts at Freedom

Admiral Duncan: 54 Old Compton Street, W1D 4UB Infamous cabaret pub in the heart of Soho, TONIGHT: Karaoke with Nancy Clench

Rock ‘n’ Roll Bingo at Two Brewers: 114 Clapham High Street, SW4 7UJ. 5pm-2am. FREE b4 10pm, £3 after. Mrs Moore calls the balls

Your Dirty Diary – Monday 23rd January

Teds Place: TV/TS Admirers & Gay at 305a North End Rd, Fulham, W14 9NS. 7pm-midnight, £3. Free for TV/TS – Night for lovers of trans, drag and gay beauties. Something for everyone!

The Underground Club: Pants/Butt Naked/Hard Cruz at 37 Wharfdale Road, Kings Cross, N1 9SD. Pants, 12pm-6pm, £4 or £2 b4 2pm. Butt Naked, 6pm-10pm, £6, strip down and get off with like-minded guys. Hard Cruz, 10pm-1am, free entry, hard cruzing for horny guyz.

Vault: Cruise/ Stripped at Vault, 139b-143 Whitfield Street, W1T 5EN. Cruise, 1-7pm, £8. Stripped, 7pm-1am, £8, free drink, cloakroom and re-entry, horny cruise session first, before naked time (except footwear).

The Bunker Bar: London Jack-Off Club 217 City Road, EC1V 1JN 7pm-11pm (Arrive by 8.30pm), £8 adv, £10 OTD – A night dedicated to wankers, jackers and edgers



