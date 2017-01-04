- Home
Saturday 7th January
Posted on January 4, 2017
CLUBS & EVENTS
XXL Leather at Pulse: 1 Invicta Plaza, Southwark, SE1 9UF. 10pm-7am. £15 guests, £10 members. A special leather edition of the super-furry, super-charged club night for bears and their friends.
DEBBIE at The Eagle: 349 Kennington Lane, SE11 5QY. 8pm – late. The female-fronted alternative queer night descends on The Eagle for a night of Blondie and more!
East Bloc New Year Recovery at East Bloc: 217 City Road, EC1V 1JN. 11pm – 6am. Free entry before 12, £5 after. Get back into the spirit of things after the heaviness of New Year, with guest DJ Stevie B.
Homodrop at Dalston Superstore: 117 Kingsland High St, E8 2PB. 9pm – 5am. Free b4 10pm, £6 after. One of Dalston Superstore’s most popular nights is back, with superstar Berlin DJ Massimilano Pagliara!
Duckie at The Royal Vauxhall Tavern: 372 Kennington Lane, Vauxhall, SE11 5HY. 9pm-2am. £6. Duckie’s flag ship rock ‘n’ roll honky tonk.
The Glory’s 2nd Birthday Party at The Glory: 281 Kingsland Road, E2 8AS. Doors 5pm. Free before 10pm, £5 after. The iconic Faggerston pub/club/creative concept celebrates turning 2! It’s gonna be wild so get down there early.
Savage at Metropolis: Strip Club, 235 Cambridge Heath Road, E2 9NN. 11pm-5am. £5. Weekly Saturday club night from the Sink The Pink crew.
G-A-Y at Heaven: Villiers Street, WC2N 6NG. 10pm – 5am. £5 entry wristbands available from G-A-Y Bar, Free entry with wristband. Hefty hits and huge acts at the palace of pop, with latest act voted off X-Factor
Sweatbox: Foam Party at 1-2 Ramilies Street, Soho, W1F 7LN. 24 hours. 24hr pass £17, 48hr pass £19. Unwind and release some tension after a stressy week with the all the fun of the foam at Sweatbox’s original weekly party.
Klub Nite at BJs White Swan: 556 Commercial Road, E14 7JD. 10pm – 5am. £5 The Swan’s weekly camp piss-up with DJ Jamie Fry!
BARS & CABARET
Old Ship: 17 Barnes Street, Limehouse, E14 7NW. 8pm-12am. Free. Local gay bar in East London’s Limehouse.
Central Station: 37 Wharfdale Road, Kings Cross, N1 9SD. Open ‘til 4am. FREE b4 10pm. Christmas Eve celebration at Kings Cross’ fab gay boozer.
West 5: Pope’s Lane, South Ealing, W5 4NB. Doors 8pm. Ealing’s hugely popular club, bar and cabaret spot. DJ Gary spins the hits all night. THIS WEEK: Sandra
Comptons of Soho: 51-53 Old Compton Street, Soho, W1D 6HN. 5pm-10pm. The grand dame of Soho pulling in a more blokey crowd.
New Bloomsbury Set: 76 Marchmont Street, WC1N 1AG. 4pm-11:30pm. Gorgeous cocktail bar in the heart of Central London. Happy hour 4-8pm daily.
Bridge Bar: 8 Voltaire Road, SW8 6DH, 4pm-12am. Free. Snug gay bar in a railway arch, offering cocktails, wines and light meals, plus outdoor seating.
Circa: 62 Frith Street, Soho, W1D 3JN. 4pm-1am. Soho’s intimate but packed-out bar/club spot watches Munroe Bergdorf and friends werq the floor! TONIGHT: Adam Turner, James John and Connor Bolton
City of Quebec: 12 Old Quebec Street, Marble Arch, W1H 7AF. 12pm-3am. The newly refurbished venerable institution of the gay scene rocks out some pop classics for an evening of fun.
G-A-Y Bar: 30 Old Compton Street. 12pm-2am. Free entry. Popular pop music bar with non-stop hits on the screens and a fun, flirty atmosphere.
George and Dragon: 2 Blackheath Hill, SE10. 8pm-4am, free entry before 11pm. The friendly Greenwich local.
Rose Garden’s Swap Shop/Lipsync Saturday at Halfway 2 Heaven: 7 Duncannon St, WC2N 4JF. Open ‘til 3am. Mrs Moore at 3pm, Rose Garden and DJ Little John from 5pm, with Vixens after.
Ku Bar Soho: 25 Frith Street, WC1D 5LB. Open till 12am (3am last Friday of the month). Perfect for that Soho warm-up drinking session and cheeky dance with downstairs DJs.
The Light Lounge: 1 Newport Place, WC2H 7JR. 5pm-12am. Enjoy the Ku Group’s newest venue; a boutique cocktail bar. 2-4-1 cocktails 5-8pm all week.
Two Brewers: 114 Clapham High Street, SW4 7UJ. 7pm-3am. Free b4 10, £6 after. Popular South London club and cabaret venue, with Miss Jason and DJ Demon
House Party at The Village: 81 Wardour Street, W1V 3TG, 9pm-3am. Snap crackling pop upstairs with Heidi Liscious & Robyn Banks, plus chunked up deep tech club vibes in the basement.
The Yard: 57 Rupert Street, Soho, W1D 7PL. Midday ‘til Late. FREE. Renowned as one of Soho’s most unique and popular destination venues, with terrific outdoor space.
Admiral Duncan: 54 Old Compton Street, W1D 4UB, 12pm-12am Infamous cabaret pub in the heart of Soho, TONIGHT: Vicky Vivacious and Cookie Monstar.
Rupert Street Bar: 50 Rupert Street, Soho, W1D 6DR, 12-11.45pm, DJ Lee Harris plays at the svelte Soho bar
Your Dirty Diary – Saturday 7th January
The Underground Club: Pants/Shoot! at 37 Wharfdale Road, Kings Cross, N1 9SD. Pants,12pm-6pm, £4, underwear fun. Shoot! 7pm-midnight. £6 members, £8 non-members – The original London Sportswear fetish club, with a crowd who love to get their kit off!
Vault: Cruise at 139b-143 Whitfield Street, W1T 5EN. 1pm-1am. £8. Free drink, cloakroom, re-entry. Dark corners, catch a dirty movie, indulge your carnal side.
Protocol: Hard-On XXXmas Party at Protocol, 6a South Lambeth Place, Vauxhall, SW8 1SP, 10pm-4am, £15 Members, £20 Non-Members – London’s sleaziest party moves next door to Protocol, expect raunchy shows and play areas.
