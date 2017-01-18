- Home
Sunday 22nd January
Posted on January 18, 2017
CLUBS & EVENTS
Beyond at Fire: South Lambeth Road, SW8 1RT. 4am – 12pm., £14 concession b4 7am, £16 OTD. High-octane Saturday night clubbing experience from the Orange Nation crew.
Horse Meat Disco at Eagle London: 349 Kennington Lane, Vauxhall, SE11 5QY. 8pm – 3am. £6 before 10pm, £8 after. Unbridled Sunday night fun! Disco delights and handsome stallions abound.
Sunday Social at The Vauxhall Tavern: Royal Vauxhall Tavern, 372 Kennington Lane, SE11 5HY. 3pm – 12am. £4 members/£5. Weekly Sunday fun at The Vauxhall Tavern, with cabaret and DJs on rotation. THIS WEEK: Myra Dubois
Last Resort at Dalston Superstore: 117 Kingsland High Street, E8 2PB. 9pm- 2.30am, free entry. A queer disco paradise for those not ready to say goodbye to the weekend!
Orange at Fire: South Lambeth Road, SW8 1RT. 11pm -7am. £7 b4 3am, £10 thereafter. £13 OTD. Orange gives you 100% fresh house. Rotation of superhot DJs every week, hosted by Glendora.
BARS & CABARET
Kabaret at Ku Bar Lisle Street: 30 Lisle St, WC2H 7BA. 7pm-midnight, FREE. All new cabaret night, with Vicki Vivacious and Vinegar Strokes
3 Of A Kind at BJs White Swan: 556 Commercial Road, E14 7JD. 3pm – 2am. Free entry. Sunday cabaret fun at The Swan.
New Bloomsbury Set: 76 Marchmont Street, WC1N 1AG. 4pm – 11:30pm. Gorgeous cocktail bar in the heart of central London. Happy hour 4pm – 8pm daily.
Circa: 62 Frith Street, Soho, W1D 3JN. 4pm-4am. Soho’s intimate but packed-out bar/club spot with the most amazing DJ booth in town.
George and Dragon: 2 Blackheath Hill, SE10. 8pm-2am. FREE. The friendly Greenwich local, with CK onstage from 9:30pm.
Comptons of Soho: 51-53 Old Compton Street, Soho, W1D 6HN. Open ‘til 10:30pm. The grand dame of Soho pulling in a more blokey crowd, Brent Nicholls on from 7.30pm
Old Ship: 17 Barnes Street, Limehouse, E14 7NW. 8pm-12am. Cabaret: 8pm. Free. Local gay bar in East London’s Limehouse. TONIGHT: Mandy Gap
The Power of Three at Two Brewers: 114 Clapham High Street, SW4 7UJ. 5pm-2am. FREE b4 8pm, £4 after. Starring Miss Jason, Mary Mac and Sandra.
West 5 South Ealing, Pope’s Lane, W5 4NB. From 8pm The popular West London club, bar and cabaret spot, with added Piano Lounge fun.
Admiral Duncan: 54 Old Compton Street, W1D 4UB Infamous cabaret pub in the heart of Soho. TONIGHT: Baga Chipz and special guest
Princess Julia Loves…at The Glory: 281 Kingsland Road, E2 8AS. Doors 5pm, show 8pm. £15. The pop culture icon delivers her fave tunes and chat for a lovely Sunday night sesh, where she’ll be joined by Herr.
Halfway 2 Heaven 7 Duncannon Street, WC2N 4JF Notorious cabaret haunt just off Trafalgar Square TONIGHT: CK
Your Dirty Diary – Sunday 22nd January
Teds Place: TV/ TS/ Chill Out at 305a North End Road, Fulham, W14 9NS. 7pm-2am, £3 b4 10pm, £5 after, A horny night in the cruisey basement club in West London.
The Underground Club: Streams Of Pleasure at 37 Wharfdale Road, Kings Cross, N1 9SD. 1pm-11pm. £8. Yellow fun for waterworks fans.
Vault: Underwear/Cruise at 139b-143 Whitfield Street, W1T 5EN. Underwear, 1-7pm, £8. Cruise, 7pm-1am, £8, free drink, cloakroom and re-entry, just pants b4 7pm, then cruise ‘til late. Under 25’s go free.
The Backstreet: Buff at Wentworth Mews, London E3 4UA. 6pm-10pm, £9 members/£10 guests (free drink/coat check). 15 years old and still going strong! Naked cruise party with plenty of dark spaces.
SBN/NBN at Fire (Lightbox Entrance), 6a South Lambeth Place, SW8 1SP, Members £13, Guests £15 SBN 2pm-10pm – the UK’s largest naked party NBN 7pm-10pm – Join the fun in your underwear later
