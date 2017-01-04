Thursday 5th January

- Home
- Bars
- 79 CXR
- Admiral Duncan
- Angel
- Bar Titania
- Black Cap
- Blitz
- Bloc Bar
- Bridge
- Cambria
- Candy Bar
- Central Station
- Circa
- City of Quebec
- Comptons of Soho
- Counter
- Dalston Superstore
- Duke of Wellington
- Eagle London
- Edge
- Floridita
- G-A-Y Bar
- George & Dragon
- Glory
- Green Carnation
- Greenwich
- Halfway II Heaven
- Imperial Arms
- Joiners Arms
- Kazbar
- King Eddy
- King's Arms
- Ku Bar
- Ku Candy Bar
- Kudos
- London
- London Hippodrome
- Manbar
- Mango Tree
- Molly Moggs
- National House
- New Bloomsbury Set
- Old Ship
- Prince of Greenwich
- Profile
- Retro Bar
- Riverside Tavern
- Rose & Crown
- Royal Vauxhall Tavern
- Rupert Street
- Shadow Lounge
- Soho
- Ted's Place
- The Light Lounge
- Two Brewers
- Vault
- Victoria
- Village
- West 5
- White Swan
- Windsor Castle
- Yard
- Ye Old Rose & Crown
- Clubs
- 229
- 2AD
- Abbey Bar
- Ace Hotel
- Altitude
- Anaya
- Anexo Bar
- Apothecary
- Arcadia
- Area
- Atmos Lounge
- Audio
- Autumn Street Studios
- BackCounter
- Backstreet
- Bankside Space
- Barcode Vauxhall
- Bethnal Green Working Mens Club
- Beyond
- Black Cap
- Bloc Bar
- Bloomsbury Ballroom
- Brighton
- Brixton Club House
- Brut
- Café de Paris
- Camden Macca Bingo
- Central Station
- City of Quebec
- Clone Zone
- Club Aquarium
- Club Colosseum
- Club No65
- Concrete
- Coronet
- Coronet Theatre
- Covert
- Crucifix Lane
- Dalston Superstore
- Debut London
- Den
- Digital
- DIU
- Driver
- Eagle London
- East Bloc
- Edge
- Egg
- Electric Ballroom
- Electric Brixton
- Electrowerkz
- Escape
- Ewen Street Car Park
- Exhibit
- Exilio
- Factory
- Fire
- Fitladz East
- Funky Buddha
- George & Dragon Cabaret Bar
- Ghetto Factory
- Gloria's
- Green Carnation
- Hackney Empire
- Heaven
- Her Upstairs
- Hidden
- Hoist
- Honey Club
- Hysteria
- iCAN Studios
- Islington Metal Works
- Joiner's Arms
- Koko
- Ku Bar
- Ku Klub
- La Demence
- Latin Groove
- Lightbox
- Lime Wharf
- Lo-Profile
- London Fetish
- LSE
- Madame Jojo's
- ManBar
- Mango Tree
- Merah
- Metal Works
- Metropolis Strip Club
- Miabella
- Ministry of Sound
- Moustache Bar
- Muse Soho
- New Empowering Church
- No 65
- Nomad
- O2 Academy Brixton
- O2 Arena
- Oceana
- One Leicester Square
- One Mayfair
- Open
- Pacha
- Papa
- Paramount Club
- Pit Festival
- Profile
- Protocol
- Proud2
- Pryzm
- Pulse
- Punk
- Qube
- Queer Nation
- Renaissance Rooms
- Revenge
- Rhythm Factory
- Rise
- Riverside Tavern
- Rolling Stock
- Royal Vauxhall Tavern
- Scala
- Shadow Lounge
- Shelter
- Shooshh
- Sidings
- Studio Space
- Sunday Night On Broadway
- Supperclub
- Sweatbox
- Ted's Place
- Tenjune
- The Archway Tavern
- The Bloc
- The Brewhouse
- The Glory
- The ICA
- The Magic Roundabout
- The Phoenix
- The Shacklewell Arms
- The Shelter
- The Steel Yard
- The Vaults Waterloo
- Tipsy
- Tobacco Dock
- Trapeze
- Troxy
- Two Brewers
- Underground Club
- Union
- Vault
- Village Underground
- Vision Video Bar
- Vogue Fabrics
- Winterville
- XOYO
- Areas
- Maps
- Features
- What's on
- The Blog
- Issues
- Community
- Contact Us
- Escorts
Thursday 5th January
Posted on January 4, 2017
CLUBS & EVENTS
Eagle Bar at Eagle London at 349 Kennington Lane SE11 5QY. 8pm-3am. Free until midnight, £3 after. Cruise, booze and tunes, with £2.50 drinks until 10pm
Mouth To Mouth at Dalston Superstore: 117 Kingsland High Street, E8 2PB. 9pm – 2:30am. Free entry. Mouth To Mouth slide into a weekly slot following the success of their NYE debu! With trance and dance from Anthropocene Queens and more.
FUCKING GOOD TIME at Klub: 30 Lisle St, WC2H 7BA. 10pm-3am, £3 b4 12am, £5 after. A sexy fun night with good music from the SexShooters, cheap booze, bar sluts and people ready to leave their shit at the door for a fucking good time!
Hard-Up Thursdays at Sweatbox: 1-2 Ramilies Street, Soho, W1F 7LN. 24 hours. Under 25s FREE all day, £16 others. Start the weekend early and relieve the pressure with this discounted day for under 25s (ID required) at Soho’s only gay sauna.
G-A-Y Porn Idol at G-A-Y Heaven: Villiers Street, WC2N 6NG. 10pm – 5am. Amateur strip night with £100 prize money, To enter email [email protected]
BARS & CABARET
Cocktails & Dreams at West 5: Pope’s Lane, South Ealing, W5 4NB. Open from 8pm. Drinks and dancing at Ealing’s premier gay establishment!
New Bloomsbury Set: 76 Marchmont Street, WC1N 1AG. 4pm – 11:30pm. Gorgeous cocktail bar in the heart of Central London. Happy hour 4-8pm daily.
Karaoke @ Halfway 2 Heaven: 7 Duncannon Street, Charing Cross, WC2N 4JF – Take the mic and holler along to a classic, with Kevin Walsh
Comptons of Soho: 51-53 Old Compton Street, Soho, W1D 6HN. 12pm-11.30pm. Thursdays at Comptons only mean one thing – Tasty Tim’s takeover! From 8:30pm.
Circa: 62 Frith Street, Soho, W1. 4pm-4am. Thursdays are the new Fridays at Soho’s intimate bar/club spot with the most amazing DJ booth in town.
City of Quebec: 12 Old Quebec Street, Marble Arch, W1H 7AF, 12pm-3am. The newly refurbished venerable institution of the gay scene rocks out some pop classics for an evening of fun.
G-A-Y Bar: 30 Old Compton Street. 12pm-2am. Free entry. Popular pop music bar with non-stop hits on the screens and a fun, flirty atmosphere.
Candy at The Village: 81 Wardour Street, W1V 3TG, 9pm-2am. A night full of all things sweet and tasty! With Heidi Liscious on the decks, joined by gorgeous gogos.
The Light Lounge: 1 Newport Place, WC2H 7JR. 5pm-11:30pm. Enjoy the Ku Group’s newest venue; a boutique cocktail bar. 2-4-1 cocktails 5-8pm all week.
Two Brewers: 114 Clapham High Street, SW4 7UJ. Bar open 6pm-2am. FREE b4 10pm, £3 after. Popular South London cabaret/club spot.
Admiral Duncan: 54 Old Compton Street, W1D 4UB Infamous cabaret pub in the heart of Soho, TONIGHT: Sandra Thursday Dunky from 9.30pm
Prince Bendover in Boots at Royal Vauxhall Tavern, 372 Kennington Lane, SE11 5HY. Doors 7pm, show 8:00pm, £16 OTD. RVT’s smutty, innuendo-filled panto returns for it’s 10th year!
Your Dirty Diary – Thursday 5th January
The Underground Club: Pants/Spankz/Come To Daddy at 37 Wharfdale Road, Kings Cross, N1 9SD. Pants, 12pm-6pm, £4 or £2 b4 2pm, underwear fun. Spankz, 6pm-10pm, £5 b4 7pm & £7 after, CP night for rougher, tougher play. Come To Daddy, 10pm-2am, £6, for bears, daddies, big boys, chubs and chasers.
Vault: Cruise/Stripped at 139b-143 Whitfield Street, W1T 5EN. Cruise, 1-7pm, £8. Followed by Stripped, 7pm-1am, £8. Free drink, cloakroom and re-entry. Get nude and rude. Strictly naked, except footwear.
Have your say!