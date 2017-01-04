Thursday 5th January

CLUBS & EVENTS

Eagle Bar at Eagle London at 349 Kennington Lane SE11 5QY. 8pm-3am. Free until midnight, £3 after. Cruise, booze and tunes, with £2.50 drinks until 10pm



Mouth To Mouth at Dalston Superstore: 117 Kingsland High Street, E8 2PB. 9pm – 2:30am. Free entry. Mouth To Mouth slide into a weekly slot following the success of their NYE debu! With trance and dance from Anthropocene Queens and more.

FUCKING GOOD TIME at Klub: 30 Lisle St, WC2H 7BA. 10pm-3am, £3 b4 12am, £5 after. A sexy fun night with good music from the SexShooters, cheap booze, bar sluts and people ready to leave their shit at the door for a fucking good time!

Hard-Up Thursdays at Sweatbox: 1-2 Ramilies Street, Soho, W1F 7LN. 24 hours. Under 25s FREE all day, £16 others. Start the weekend early and relieve the pressure with this discounted day for under 25s (ID required) at Soho’s only gay sauna.

G-A-Y Porn Idol at G-A-Y Heaven: Villiers Street, WC2N 6NG. 10pm – 5am. Amateur strip night with £100 prize money, To enter email [email protected]

BARS & CABARET

Cocktails & Dreams at West 5: Pope’s Lane, South Ealing, W5 4NB. Open from 8pm. Drinks and dancing at Ealing’s premier gay establishment!

New Bloomsbury Set: 76 Marchmont Street, WC1N 1AG. 4pm – 11:30pm. Gorgeous cocktail bar in the heart of Central London. Happy hour 4-8pm daily.

Karaoke @ Halfway 2 Heaven: 7 Duncannon Street, Charing Cross, WC2N 4JF – Take the mic and holler along to a classic, with Kevin Walsh

Comptons of Soho: 51-53 Old Compton Street, Soho, W1D 6HN. 12pm-11.30pm. Thursdays at Comptons only mean one thing – Tasty Tim’s takeover! From 8:30pm.

Circa: 62 Frith Street, Soho, W1. 4pm-4am. Thursdays are the new Fridays at Soho’s intimate bar/club spot with the most amazing DJ booth in town.

City of Quebec: 12 Old Quebec Street, Marble Arch, W1H 7AF, 12pm-3am. The newly refurbished venerable institution of the gay scene rocks out some pop classics for an evening of fun.

G-A-Y Bar: 30 Old Compton Street. 12pm-2am. Free entry. Popular pop music bar with non-stop hits on the screens and a fun, flirty atmosphere.

Candy at The Village: 81 Wardour Street, W1V 3TG, 9pm-2am. A night full of all things sweet and tasty! With Heidi Liscious on the decks, joined by gorgeous gogos.

The Light Lounge: 1 Newport Place, WC2H 7JR. 5pm-11:30pm. Enjoy the Ku Group’s newest venue; a boutique cocktail bar. 2-4-1 cocktails 5-8pm all week.

Two Brewers: 114 Clapham High Street, SW4 7UJ. Bar open 6pm-2am. FREE b4 10pm, £3 after. Popular South London cabaret/club spot.

Admiral Duncan: 54 Old Compton Street, W1D 4UB Infamous cabaret pub in the heart of Soho, TONIGHT: Sandra Thursday Dunky from 9.30pm

Prince Bendover in Boots at Royal Vauxhall Tavern, 372 Kennington Lane, SE11 5HY. Doors 7pm, show 8:00pm, £16 OTD. RVT’s smutty, innuendo-filled panto returns for it’s 10th year!

Your Dirty Diary – Thursday 5th January

The Underground Club: Pants/Spankz/Come To Daddy at 37 Wharfdale Road, Kings Cross, N1 9SD. Pants, 12pm-6pm, £4 or £2 b4 2pm, underwear fun. Spankz, 6pm-10pm, £5 b4 7pm & £7 after, CP night for rougher, tougher play. Come To Daddy, 10pm-2am, £6, for bears, daddies, big boys, chubs and chasers.

Vault: Cruise/Stripped at 139b-143 Whitfield Street, W1T 5EN. Cruise, 1-7pm, £8. Followed by Stripped, 7pm-1am, £8. Free drink, cloakroom and re-entry. Get nude and rude. Strictly naked, except footwear.