CLUBS & EVENTS

Eagle Bar at Eagle London: 349 Kennington Lane, Vauxhall, SE11 5QY, 8pm-2am, Free Before Midnight, £3 After Cruise, booze and tunes with £2.50 drinks until 10pm

Disco Spritz at Dalston Superstore: 117 Kingsland High Street, E8 2PB, 9pm – 2:30pm. Free entry. A generous weeknight helping of disco, soul and funk from Chaka Khan’t, Dance Armstrong, Basil and special guests.

Ku Klub at Ku Bar Lisle Street: 30 Lisle St, WC2H 7BA. 10pm-3am. FREE. DJs play the weekend out on a wave of hot pop.

BARS & CABARET

Bar Wotever at Royal Vauxhall Tavern, 372 Kennington Lane, SE11 5HY. Doors 7pm, tickets £6. Royal Queer Variety Show with live music, cabaret, talks, films and spoken word!

Halfway 2 Heaven: 7 Duncannon Street, Charing Cross, WC2N 4JF. From 9pm. TONIGHT: Baga Chipz

Bridge Bar: 8 Voltaire Road, SW8 6DH, 4pm-12am. Free. Snug gay bar in a railway arch, offering cocktails, wines and light meals, plus outdoor seating. TONIGHT: Quiz night, try to win a £60 bar tab if you’ve got the smarts!

The Light Lounge: 1 Newport Place, WC2H 7JR. 5pm-11:30pm. Enjoy the Ku Group’s newest venue; a boutique cocktail bar. 2-4-1 cocktails all night.

Quiz Night at The Old Ship: 17 Barnes Street, Limehouse, E14 7NW. 9.30pm. Local gay bar in East London’s Limehouse.

Karaoke at Two Brewers: 114 Clapham High Street, SW4 7UJ. Bar open 4pm-2am. FREE b4 10pm, £3 after. Popular South London cabaret/club spot.

Admiral Duncan: 54 Old Compton Street, W1D 4UB Tuesday nights live with Martha D’Arthur

Your Dirty Diary – Tuesday 24th January

Teds Place: Underwear/Naked at 305s North End Rd, Fulham, W14 9NS. 7pm-midnight, £4, – A horny night in the cruisey basement club in West London.

The Locker Room Sauna: Cum In Your Pants at 8 Cleaver Street, SE11 4DP. 6pm – midnight. £15 entry. Night for guys in pants or if you want, naked!

The Underground Club: Pants/S.O.P. at 37 Wharfdale Road, Kings Cross, N1 9SD. Pants, 12pm-6pm, £4 or £2 b4 2pm, the attitude-free afternoon cruise club. Streams Of Pleasure, 6pm-midnight, £8, yellow fun for waterworks fans.

Vault: Frat Party! at 139b-143 Whitfield Street, W1T 5EN. 1pm-1am. £8 after. Cruising session at this horny hot spot. Student Tuesdays; free entry before 7pm with student card.

Bunker Bar: Club CP at 217 City Road, EC1V 1JN, 7pm-11pm, £6 Members, £7 Non-Members – Get red raw at this spanking and CP party, with video rooms and dark areas