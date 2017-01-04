Wednesday 4th January

CLUBS & EVENTS

XXL at Pulse: 1 Invicta Plaza, Southwark, SE1 9UF. 9pm-3am. £5 guests, Free for Members. Midweek grizzly fun for bears and their admirers.

Uncontrollable Urge at Dalston Superstore: 117 Kingsland High St, E8 2PB. 9pm-2:30am. Free. Superstore’s late-night midweek dose of sleaze! Eccentric electronica and weirdo-disco!

Klub at Ku Bar Lisle Street: 30 Lisle St, WC2H 7BA. 10pm-3am. FREE. The party continues ‘til late in the Ku basement.

Eagle Bar at Eagle London 349 Kennington Lane, Vauxhall, SE11 5QY, 8pm-2am, Free Before Midnight, £3 After Cruise, booze and tunes with £2.50 drinks until 10pm

BARS & CABARET

Duke Of Wellington: 77 Wardour Street, W1D 6QA. 12pm – 12am. Free entry. Irresistibly popular central London gay boozer. It’s the weekly quiz with Martha D’Arthur and Topsie Redfern on rotation.



Wednesday Naughties at Central Station: 37 Wharfdale Road, Kings Cross, N1 9SD. Open ‘til 4am. FREE b4 10pm. Cabaret then DJs ‘til late, starring Sandra

Prince Bendover in Boots at Royal Vauxhall Tavern, 372 Kennington Lane, SE11 5HY. Doors 7pm, show 8:00pm, £16 OTD. RVT’s smutty, innuendo-filled panto returns for it’s 10th year!

Circa: 62 Frith Street, Soho, W1D 3JN. Open ‘til 1am. Soho’s intimate but packed-out bar/club spot with the most amazing DJ booth in town.

Comptons of Soho: 51-53 Old Compton Street, Soho, W1D 6HN. 12pm-11.30pm. Super social pub downstairs, chilled club lounge upstairs.

The Light Lounge: 1 Newport Place, WC2H 7JR. 5pm-11:30pm. Enjoy the Ku Group’s newest venue; a boutique cocktail bar. 2-4-1 cocktails 5-8pm all week.

The Old Ship: 17 Barnes Street, Limehouse, E14 7NW. Quiz from 9.30pm. Local gay bar in East London’s Limehouse.

Two Brewers: 114 Clapham High Street, SW4 7UJ. Bar open 4pm-2am. FREE b4 10pm, £3 after. Popular South London cabaret/club spot, with Kara Van-Park’s Quiz Night

The Voice of The Village at The Village: 81 Wardour Street, W1V 3TG, 5pm-1am. Karaoke with the outrageous Robyn Banks from 9pm. Win a £50 bar tab.

West 5: Pope’s Lane, South Ealing, W5 4NB. Open from 8pm. FREE. Ealing’s hugely popular club, bar and cabaret spot.

Admiral Duncan: 54 Old Compton Street, W1D 4UB Infamous cabaret pub in the heart of Soho.

Your Dirty Diary – Wednesday 4th January

The Backstreet: Buff at Wentworth Mews, London E3 4UA. 7pm-11pm, £9 members/£10 guests (free drink/coat check). Horny, naked cruise party.

The Underground Club: Hard Cruz at Central Station, 37 Wharfdale Road, Kings Cross, N1 9SD. 10pm – 1am, Free entry. Men only hard-up cruise night where you can get it on!

Vault: Cruise/Underwear at 139b-143 Whitfield Street, W1T 5EN. Cruise, 1pm-7pm, £8. Followed by Underwear, 7pm-1am, £8, free drink, cloakroom and re-entry. Get down to your underwear.