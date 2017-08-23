The latest developments in the upcoming PrEP trial

Joshua Franks’ new photo-series captures the drag transformations of some of the capital’s most notorious names!

Primarily, he likes bringing unseen, or underground aspects of society into the spotlight. Now remember, here in the queer community we of course know loads about drag, but most of the general public still don’t, so it’s important work!

Pink Is For Girls explores the idea of drag in relation to gender and identity.

“In ‘Pink is for Girls’ I am investigating both gender and identity by photographing London subculture,” says Josh.

Advertisement

“Due to the increase in media attention on gender and sexuality, I wanted to delve into this previously unseen world by exposing layers of their personalities.”

“By deciding to photograph my models both before and after their transformations, I hoped to create a full visual depiction of each model’s identity and personal aesthetic. The photo series I created serves as a visual encyclopedia of these subcultures, offering a glimpse of the faces behind some of the most outlandish characters in the city.”

PINK IS FOR GIRLS 1 of 6

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Reddit

More

Email

Print



LinkedIn

Pocket



Telegram

WhatsApp



Skype

