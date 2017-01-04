- Home
- Bars
- 79 CXR
- Admiral Duncan
- Angel
- Bar Titania
- Black Cap
- Blitz
- Bloc Bar
- Bridge
- Cambria
- Candy Bar
- Central Station
- Circa
- City of Quebec
- Comptons of Soho
- Counter
- Dalston Superstore
- Duke of Wellington
- Eagle London
- Edge
- Floridita
- G-A-Y Bar
- George & Dragon
- Glory
- Green Carnation
- Greenwich
- Halfway II Heaven
- Imperial Arms
- Joiners Arms
- Kazbar
- King Eddy
- King's Arms
- Ku Bar
- Ku Candy Bar
- Kudos
- London
- London Hippodrome
- Manbar
- Mango Tree
- Molly Moggs
- National House
- New Bloomsbury Set
- Old Ship
- Prince of Greenwich
- Profile
- Retro Bar
- Riverside Tavern
- Rose & Crown
- Royal Vauxhall Tavern
- Rupert Street
- Shadow Lounge
- Soho
- Ted's Place
- The Light Lounge
- Two Brewers
- Vault
- Victoria
- Village
- West 5
- White Swan
- Windsor Castle
- Yard
- Ye Old Rose & Crown
- Clubs
- 229
- 2AD
- Abbey Bar
- Ace Hotel
- Altitude
- Anaya
- Anexo Bar
- Apothecary
- Arcadia
- Area
- Atmos Lounge
- Audio
- Autumn Street Studios
- BackCounter
- Backstreet
- Bankside Space
- Barcode Vauxhall
- Bethnal Green Working Mens Club
- Beyond
- Black Cap
- Bloc Bar
- Bloomsbury Ballroom
- Brighton
- Brixton Club House
- Brut
- Café de Paris
- Camden Macca Bingo
- Central Station
- City of Quebec
- Clone Zone
- Club Aquarium
- Club Colosseum
- Club No65
- Concrete
- Coronet
- Coronet Theatre
- Covert
- Crucifix Lane
- Dalston Superstore
- Debut London
- Den
- Digital
- DIU
- Driver
- Eagle London
- East Bloc
- Edge
- Egg
- Electric Ballroom
- Electric Brixton
- Electrowerkz
- Escape
- Ewen Street Car Park
- Exhibit
- Exilio
- Factory
- Fire
- Fitladz East
- Funky Buddha
- George & Dragon Cabaret Bar
- Ghetto Factory
- Gloria's
- Green Carnation
- Hackney Empire
- Heaven
- Her Upstairs
- Hidden
- Hoist
- Honey Club
- Hysteria
- iCAN Studios
- Islington Metal Works
- Joiner's Arms
- Koko
- Ku Bar
- Ku Klub
- La Demence
- Latin Groove
- Lightbox
- Lime Wharf
- Lo-Profile
- London Fetish
- LSE
- Madame Jojo's
- ManBar
- Mango Tree
- Merah
- Metal Works
- Metropolis Strip Club
- Miabella
- Ministry of Sound
- Moustache Bar
- Muse Soho
- New Empowering Church
- No 65
- Nomad
- O2 Academy Brixton
- O2 Arena
- Oceana
- One Leicester Square
- One Mayfair
- Open
- Pacha
- Papa
- Paramount Club
- Pit Festival
- Profile
- Protocol
- Proud2
- Pryzm
- Pulse
- Punk
- Qube
- Queer Nation
- Renaissance Rooms
- Revenge
- Rhythm Factory
- Rise
- Riverside Tavern
- Rolling Stock
- Royal Vauxhall Tavern
- Scala
- Shadow Lounge
- Shelter
- Shooshh
- Sidings
- Studio Space
- Sunday Night On Broadway
- Supperclub
- Sweatbox
- Ted's Place
- Tenjune
- The Archway Tavern
- The Bloc
- The Brewhouse
- The Glory
- The ICA
- The Magic Roundabout
- The Phoenix
- The Shacklewell Arms
- The Shelter
- The Steel Yard
- The Vaults Waterloo
- Tipsy
- Tobacco Dock
- Trapeze
- Troxy
- Two Brewers
- Underground Club
- Union
- Vault
- Village Underground
- Vision Video Bar
- Vogue Fabrics
- Winterville
- XOYO
- Areas
- Maps
- Features
- What's on
- The Blog
- Issues
- Community
- Contact Us
- Escorts
Bar News
Posted on January 4, 2017
Ku Klub
After their huge New Year’s Cover Girl all-nighter, which was just teeming with all of Soho’s names, names, NAMES, it’s back to business at Ku. Expect delectable bar staff, slick décor, and pop campery on the video screens. However, don’t be fooled by the urban chic vibes; she can get rough and ready with the best of them. Case in point, FUCKING GOOD TIME downstairs in the Klub on a Thursday night is rapidly establishing itself as one of Soho’s raucous nights out., with the moustachioed DJ duo SexShooters on the decks and inhibitions on the floor.
30 Lisle Street, Soho, WC2H 7BA
The Glory
The second campest building in Haggerston (after that futuristic looking mosque) is celebrating it’s 2nd birthday this Saturday and of course, in typically Glory-esque fashion, suggestions such as ‘restraint’, ‘civility’, and ‘good taste’ have been thrown out of the window straight into Regent’s Canal. They’ve invited a who’s who of East London drag performers along to entertain, including Rodent Decay, John Sizzle, Bourgeoisie, Fabulous Russella and a host of be-wigged others. Plus, disco frivolities continue all night courtesy of Chaka Khan’t and Dance Armstrong. It’s going to be a scream.
281 Kingsland Road, E2 8AS
The George and Dragon
Salubrious drinking den The George and Dragon is well worth a wee sojourn on the DLR. During the week, it’s a great place to catch a quiet cocktail and people-watch, but things really kick off at the weekend with some of the capital’s campest cabaret. On the Friday, it’s the catty duo Crystal D’Canter and Kelly Mild, then drag royalty Dave Lynn on the Saturday. DJs follow on after, filling the dancefloors with guilty feet until 4am. Plus, on the Sunday, it’s Ian Parker on the ol’ Joanna and Kelly Mild performing on her own.
2 Blackheath Hill, SE10 8DE
Central Station
Tucked down a leafy side street close to King’s Cross, there’s always something on at Central Station. Chris Reardon hosts karaoke on Mondays and Fridays, so feel free to take the mic and show off that upper range. The Whore of Hampstead, Sandra, takes to the stage every Wednesday for a masterclass in filth. Plus, there are regular offers on cocktails, a menu full of favourites, and a separate venue in the basement where things get a bit raunchier. Intrigued? You’ll just have to pop inside.
39 Wharfdale Road, King’s Cross, N1 9SD
Old Ship
It’s the East End boozer where everybody knows your name and they’re always glad you came. The Old Ship bobs around in Limehouse and is a welcoming, old-school pub, the sort you could probably take your parents to. That’s not a bad thing. They like a drink too. Actually, we hear your Dad was quite the charmer back in his day after a couple of Camparis. Right, where are we going with this? Oh yeah. Head over to The Old Ship for a game of pool, cheap pints, a packet of dry roasted peanuts, and a couple of drag queens. There’s not much more you can ask for really.
17 Barnes Street, E14 7NW
Have your say!