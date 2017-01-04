Ku Klub

After their huge New Year’s Cover Girl all-nighter, which was just teeming with all of Soho’s names, names, NAMES, it’s back to business at Ku. Expect delectable bar staff, slick décor, and pop campery on the video screens. However, don’t be fooled by the urban chic vibes; she can get rough and ready with the best of them. Case in point, FUCKING GOOD TIME downstairs in the Klub on a Thursday night is rapidly establishing itself as one of Soho’s raucous nights out., with the moustachioed DJ duo SexShooters on the decks and inhibitions on the floor.

30 Lisle Street, Soho, WC2H 7BA

The Glory

The second campest building in Haggerston (after that futuristic looking mosque) is celebrating it’s 2nd birthday this Saturday and of course, in typically Glory-esque fashion, suggestions such as ‘restraint’, ‘civility’, and ‘good taste’ have been thrown out of the window straight into Regent’s Canal. They’ve invited a who’s who of East London drag performers along to entertain, including Rodent Decay, John Sizzle, Bourgeoisie, Fabulous Russella and a host of be-wigged others. Plus, disco frivolities continue all night courtesy of Chaka Khan’t and Dance Armstrong. It’s going to be a scream.

281 Kingsland Road, E2 8AS

The George and Dragon

Salubrious drinking den The George and Dragon is well worth a wee sojourn on the DLR. During the week, it’s a great place to catch a quiet cocktail and people-watch, but things really kick off at the weekend with some of the capital’s campest cabaret. On the Friday, it’s the catty duo Crystal D’Canter and Kelly Mild, then drag royalty Dave Lynn on the Saturday. DJs follow on after, filling the dancefloors with guilty feet until 4am. Plus, on the Sunday, it’s Ian Parker on the ol’ Joanna and Kelly Mild performing on her own.

2 Blackheath Hill, SE10 8DE

Central Station

Tucked down a leafy side street close to King’s Cross, there’s always something on at Central Station. Chris Reardon hosts karaoke on Mondays and Fridays, so feel free to take the mic and show off that upper range. The Whore of Hampstead, Sandra, takes to the stage every Wednesday for a masterclass in filth. Plus, there are regular offers on cocktails, a menu full of favourites, and a separate venue in the basement where things get a bit raunchier. Intrigued? You’ll just have to pop inside.

39 Wharfdale Road, King’s Cross, N1 9SD

Old Ship

It’s the East End boozer where everybody knows your name and they’re always glad you came. The Old Ship bobs around in Limehouse and is a welcoming, old-school pub, the sort you could probably take your parents to. That’s not a bad thing. They like a drink too. Actually, we hear your Dad was quite the charmer back in his day after a couple of Camparis. Right, where are we going with this? Oh yeah. Head over to The Old Ship for a game of pool, cheap pints, a packet of dry roasted peanuts, and a couple of drag queens. There’s not much more you can ask for really.

17 Barnes Street, E14 7NW