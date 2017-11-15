Editor’s Letter – Australia, We Love You

Voting on whether gay people should be allowed to get married is like voting on whether blonde people should be allowed to eat cheese; it makes no sense. It goes without saying, to anyone logical and intelligent, that LGBT people should be allowed to get married. Yes, there’s the religious argument, but if we’re making gay marriage illegal on those grounds, we should also ban divorce, sex before marriage and erm, eating meat.

Also, the further society advances, the less sense marriage makes. I personally believe it’s totally unnecesscary and antiquated, and that it’ll hopefully be gone in fifty years. But until then, while it’s an integral part of life and society, gay people should have the same access to it as straight people, obviously.

At the time of writing, voting has just come to a close in Australia, on the decision of whether equal marriage should be legal. 12.6 million people sent in their answers, that’s a vast 78.5% per cent of the population. A higher percentage than the amount of Brits who took part in the Brexit vote, and even higher than the amount of Americans who voted in the presidential elections. The results will be announced on Wednesday at 10am Australia time, a few hours before this issue of the magazine hits bars and clubs around London.

Opinion polls are predicting a ‘yes’ vote, but as we know all too well, opinion polls don’t mean much these days. If it IS a no vote, it’ll be a devastating blow for the gay rights movement, undeniably. But it will also raise interesting questions in a wider sense – like, should the public be given the power to vote on something that’s a basic human right?

If it’s a yes, then no doubt there will be celebrations across the country, and perhaps even here in London. But should it be celebrated? Should we be GRATEFUL for being given the right to take part in something as simple and integral as marriage?

Advertisement

Anyway, either way – we love you, Australia! We know at times like this, it can be super-difficult to be a member of a minority. Whatever the result, tensions will be running high, and times will be tough. But just remember – there’s a lot of love in the world and whatever the results of the vote, Kylie Minogue will always have your back!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Reddit

More

Email

Print



LinkedIn

Pocket



Telegram

WhatsApp



Skype

