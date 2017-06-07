QX Meets… Simon Dunn

The antipodean heartthrob on sex, selfies and…seafood?



Simon Dunn was the first out gay man to represent his country at bobsledding! You don’t see THAT every day do you.

When LGBT sports people are brave enough to come out, it’s always commendable. Because, in the West at least, sports are sort of the last frontier in terms of acceptance. There are still a lot of issues with locker room homophobia, as well as bravado and silliness from some sports fans.

But Simon thought no, screw that, I’m gonna live my life! Which we always commend here at QX. Just live your fabulous life DAHHHLINGS!

Originally from Wollongong (teehee) in New South Wales, Australia, Simon is now living his fabulous life in London. He’s going to fashion launches! He’s going to Clapham! He’s going to XXL! He’s doing all sorts.

He’s also going on this week’s cover of QX. In fact, he’s already ON IT. YAAS! And we interviewed him, in a loft in Kennington if you must know. We chatted to him about about sex, the scene, and er…seafood.

Hey Simon! You recently moved to London… what’s your favourite thing about it?

I absolutely love how busy it is. There’s always something happening. My life over the last 4 years has been 24/7 bobsleigh so I never really had much time to enjoy life. London is certainly giving me that chance.

What do you think of the gay scene?

I’m not really a “scene” person (anymore). When I first arrived, I went out every weekend, but I’m kinda past that now. I’d much rather have a few beers with friends.

Who’s your ideal man?

It’s funny because all of my exes look completely different to each other. So I don’t really have an “ideal guy”. Generally I like guys who are down to earth and pretty chill. I’m a big face guy. I’d rather a nice face over an amazing body. If you have blue eyes, my basement’s flooded and I’m yours.

If you could shag a celebrity couple, who would they be and why?

Probably Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black. But I wouldn’t invite Dustin and I’d just shag Tom.

What’s the best party you’ve ever been to?

Definitely the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras after party. It legitimately kills me that I’ve been away for so long and that I miss them. Every year I have to turn off social media, because seeing my friends having all that fun gives me such massive FOMO.

Your drink of choice?

It depends on the time of the evening, I’ll start off with a few beers before moving on to scotch. Once i realise it’s going to be a big night, it’s on to vodka red bulls!

The most scandalous thing you’ve ever done?

Some of the photoshoots I’ve done have been pretty scandalous, but I guess my nudes leaking would have to be the most scandalous. I completely accept responsibility because it was a horny me who sent them to someone!

If you could invited FIVE gay icons to a dinner party, who would they be and why?

Oscar Wilde, Freddie Mercury, Gareth Thomas and Matt Mitchem (because we’re friends and I haven’t seen him for years). And George Michael for the after party.

You’re an Australian! What are the main cultural differences between Brits and Aussies?

Brits are generally a lot more uptight and worry about things, whereas Australians are pretty chill. In saying that I’ve noticed Brits are happy to get drunk every night of the week. So perhaps that’s why.

Do you like Australian comedy? We LOVE Summer Heights High and Kath & Kim.

Australian comedy is the best. It’s sarcastic and less politically correct, whereas the rest of the world seems to be very PC.

What’s your ultimate guilty pleasure, food-wise?

I’m glad you elaborated on the “food-wise” part. I’m a massive seafood fan. I literally grew up five minutes’ walk from the ocean. So it’d be a waste if I didn’t eat seafood!

What’s your fave trash TV to watch?

Would have to be RuPaul’s Drag Race. I wasn’t really into it until Courtney Act was on, and as I knew her from my time in Sydney I wanted to support her. Now I’m obsessed!

Finally, a parting shot – what advice would you give to people from other countries who have just moved to London?

That’s there’s somewhere and something for everyone, just bring yourself, be yourself and you’ll find your place.

