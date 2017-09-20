QX PREVIEW: Beyond 15 – The iconic club brand is turning 15!

Clubbing leviathans Beyond are one of London’s most recognizable nightlife brands. They’re known for euphoric vibes, outrageous, neon-spattered 12-hour parties, and general debauchery of the likes we don’t see nearly enough of these days!

On Saturday 30th, they turn fifteen years old. Which means they started off in 2002! Back when the Queen was celebrating her Golden Jubilee, Chicago had just come out in cinemas, and Kelly Rowland was texting Nelly on an Excel spreadsheet. Simpler times! (We also went to war with Iraq and it was arguably the start of the period of turmoil we’re currently living in, but let’s forget that bit).

FUN! PARTYING! BEYOND! The very name “Beyond”, emphasizes what this night is all about. It’s about pushing boundaries, breaking genres, and most importantly, having a bloody good time.

Advertisement

And, to use a popular QX phrase, they’re PULLING OUT ALL THE STOPS for their 15th birthday celebrations. In fact it’s so massive they’re doing it in two parts. Part 1: They’re taking over the nefarious, notorious Electric Brixton for a night of frenetic light and colour. Followed by Part 2 Afterhours at its home Fire. The Beyond Superstar DJs are coming out of the woodwork, lending the sound-spinning skills they’ve learned over the years; Miswhite, Yvette Lindquist, Zach Burns B2B Steve Pitron, Gonzalo, Tony English, GSP, Nik Denton and Louis Chatten! Names, names, names! And some extra special hosts for the night John Brooks, Biagio Galotti and Adam Newsome.

“It’s hard to believe that this year we celebrate 15 years of Beyond,” says promoter Martin “To honor this, we’ll be taking a look back at some of our biggest memories. Expect to see some of the classic looks and themes that have made Beyond London’s biggest afterhours club, and I have some extra special surprises lined up.”

“All your favourite costumes, themes, DJs and performers will come together under one roof for the biggest celebration of the year!”

Beyond 15 starts on Saturday 30th September at Electric Brixton, Town Hall Parade, SW2 1. 11pm – 6am. Followed by Fire, South Lambeth Road, SW8 1RT, 4am – Superlate

Early bird Single & Joint tickets available at orangenation.co.uk

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Reddit

More

Email

Print



LinkedIn

Pocket



Telegram

WhatsApp



Skype

