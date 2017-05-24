Our exclusive chat with Sasha Velour & Shea Coulee

The current season of RuPaul’s Drag Race has seen it grow bigger than ever before, with record-high viewing figures, an Emmy Award, and superstar guest appearances from showstopping big-names like Lady Gaga, Lisa Kudrow, and Meghan Tra… actually, just Lady Gaga and Lisa Kudrow.

And now it seems the show has total world domination within in its sight, with the all-new Werq The World tour! A fishy mix of previous winners (Violet Chachki), cult favourites (Shangela, Kim Chi), and some of those fighting for the title in the current series will be touring the world and serving mayjor LEWKS to queer audiences all over the globe. And who’da thunk it, they’re making a pit-stop in London, taking over the iconic Troxy for a night of hard WERQ! They’re gonna be joined by some of London’s best drag talent in Meth and Lydia L’Scabies, as well as New Jersey’s finest export, Michelle Visage!

Ahead of this massive dragstravaganza, we caught up with two of the Season 9 queens who’ll be flying in especially for it; the quirky alt-queer darling Sasha Velour and the ever-captivating Shea Couleé!



Shea Couleé

At the time of writing, you’ve been pretty successful so far on the ninth season, winning three challenges and never really looking in trouble at any point. Was it easier than you thought?

Absolutely not! Even with a background in theatre, and what I thought was adequate emotional preparation, nothing can prepare you for Drag Race. All I could do was try my hardest to present my best self to the judges and be as adaptable as possible.

What’s been your favourite challenge on the show so far?

The TV pilot challenge and Club Kid runway. There was a lot of pressure on Sasha and me to top our previous win together. So to achieve such high level of success again in the challenge and express myself on such a fun runway was definitely amazing.

You struck up a tight relationship with fellow covergirl Sasha Velour as well…

Nothing bonds two people more than having an entire cast and crew call you by each others names. She was constantly being called Shea and I was constantly being called Sasha, hence the name Sashea.

How long have you been doing drag and when was the first time?

I’ve been dressing up since I was 6 years old, but I’ve only been getting paid to do it in front of people for 5 years.

Where do you find inspiration for your looks?

Everywhere. Life is inspiration.

You’re a Chicago queen, like Kim Chi and Pearl. For our UK readers, how is the Chicago scene different from places like LA and New York?

Chicago is different because the pool of talent is vast. It’s the perfect place for cultivating talent because it’s not dominated by an industry. There is a freedom that we have here because we’re not trying to impress anyone. We celebrate each other and lift one another up and openly support one another’s dreams. There is this real sense of community and pride that runs deep here in Chicago and I love my hometown.

You and Sasha are heading to London on the Werq the World tour. Have you performed in London before?

No, I have not, this will be my first time. I visited once with some friends when I was 19.

What are you gonna be serving us at this show?

My dishes are best served in person so you’ll just have to come see for yourself!

What else are you working on at the moment?

I have one project in particular that I’m very excited about and I can’t wait to share it with you.

If I wasn’t a drag queen, I would be…

Either a film or television actor, or a fashion editor like Grace Coddington. Basically, I just want to be a storyteller in any visual medium I can get my hands on!



Sasha Velour

Just like Shea, you’ve had quite a smooth run on Series 9, at least at the time we’re speaking! Was it everything you’d hoped for?

I really didn’t know WHAT to expect! My only goal was to stay true to myself, and showcase how clever and resourceful Brooklyn drag queens can be! I’m really proud of what I’ve been able to do on the show.

It must feel odd knowing how you’ve done but having to keep quiet about it while it’s on air. Is it difficult to keep schtum?

When I first came home I was bursting at the seams, but I really wanted my family and friends to be able to experience the drama of my journey as it aired. It’s been so entertaining to watch their reactions!

There’s often one arty, intellectual queen on a series, like yourself and Max on Series 7. Do you think the format works against your style of drag?

I think the format can be a challenge, but also a lesson for “artsy” queens about the power of a sense of humor, especially about yourself. After all, an intellectual who takes themselves too seriously isn’t being very smart! The only way to adapt and thrive in this world, especially as a wacky queer glamour clown, is with your tongue planted firmly in your cheek.

Was this one of the reasons you had for auditioning in the first place?

Totally! I know that the heady way I think about drag can set me apart from other queens, but I wanted to see how the RuPaul’s Drag Race experience could help strengthen me as an artist and performer. It has helped me become a better, funnier, more glamorous drag queen but also a better intellectual too.

It feels like you’ve proven a lot of people wrong this season. What do you think is the biggest misconception that people have with Sasha Velour?

People sometimes think that “artsy” queens are trapped in a narrow box, though I always love to show that it’s just the opposite! I’m always interested in trying new things. I’m a devotee of all types of drag and I love taking inspiration from every style.

You’re appearing at Troxy at the end of May. Have you been to London before? We could quite easily see you swanning round East London…

Oh what a dream! I travelled to London as a little kid. This may sound basic, but at the time I was completely obsessed with Jack the Ripper, and did every tour/museum/shopping excursion associated with him! I’m looking forward to experiencing London through a different, but equally gothic set of interests this time around!

What’ve you got in store for Werq the World?

I’m pulling out all the stops, learning choreography, and delivering some fabulous Velourian art shows! I can’t wait to bring what I love to do across an ocean for the first time!

Are you looking forward to being on a world tour with so many queens? You must feel like a rockstar.

Absolutely! I’ve been such a huge fan of all of these queens for such a long time, every day I pinch myself, in disbelief that this is my life! I’m ecstatic!

What does the future hold for Sasha Velour?

You know me, I always have a grand plan! I’m working on expanding my beloved self-produced Brooklyn drag showcase NIGHTGOWNS, I’m releasing new issues of my drag/art magazine Velour: the Drag Magazine, and coming out with more music, looks, and designs (make sure to check out my pin collection for Season 9, all designed by me! www.houseofvelour.com ). I’m keeping VERY busy!

Werq The World is at The Troxy, on Thursday 30th May.

For tickets, head to vossevents.com

