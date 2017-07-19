We’re compiling a report on representation of queer people of colour in the media

In collaboration with The Art Machine, we’re putting together a report on how LGBTQ people of colour (PoC) are represented in the British media.

The Art Machine is an organisation that focuses on telling the stories of oppressed and underrepresented people in society. We’re helping them make a detailed report on how non-white queer people are represented (or not represented) in British media outlets, from adverts, magazines and newspapers, to soaps, documentaries and movies.

To do this properly, we need your help! If you’re LGBTQI+ and a person of colour, we’d love to hear from you. The Art Machine have compiled a survey that we’d love you to fill out. Any other general thoughts and contributions would be useful, but what we’d most like to know is:

Do you think the perception of queer PoCs in the media matches the reality?

Do you feel underrepresented?

Do you think there are enough visible queer PoC people?

Please send your thoughts to [email protected]

Many thanks, and we look forward to hearing you!

