Big Top Fun? Yes please! – Jason Reid speaks to Lola Lasagne ahead of Brighton Pride

Brighton Pride is upon us once more! A HUGE festival of fun and a vital reminder of the achievements made over the years; it’s a time to celebrate but also stand in a show of solidarity with those LGBT+ people around the world who are still persecuted because of their sexuality. On the day itself the Legends Cabaret Big Top (the biggest of any UK Pride) will play host to some of our favourite drag cabaret artists. So, what can we expect? This week, Jason Reid found out more from Big Top organiser and host Lola Lasagne aka Stephen Richards…





Hey Lola, not long now until the big day; how have preparations been going?

Well, in the grand scheme of things, the Legends Cabaret Big Top is a small part of Brighton Pride and I’m sure the main stage is more difficult to organise, but I’ve had this rotten cold/lurgy which has been going around, so I’m slightly chained to the computer at the minute, crossing the t’s and dotting i’s. But the line up is complete – and It’s a cracker. We’ve got one hell of a good show for everyone this Saturday.

What’s the atmosphere and vibe like when you’re on that stage?

It’s just wonderful. Every artiste brings their A game, as do the audience. They drink in every song, joke and movement from the stage. People really don’t move all day, so as not to miss anything. If any artiste is nervous then those nerves quickly vanish when they take in the love of the audience. It really is our main stage.

How about backstage?

Pure hell. No! I’m joking. It’s a hoot. Egos are left at the door and it’s as an enjoyable a place as onstage. I, in all the time I’ve been involved with Pride since 1997, with a couple of years off when Pride was ran by muppets, only remember one incident, where an act told another act exactly what they thought of them. I’m not naming names. Well maybe for cash…

What’s your favourite part of the day and why?

The end. Purely because I’ve been in drag since 1.45pm – frock, wig, tights, spanx and nails; so I get first use of the toilet after the show. Only men who go to Gummi will understand the relief & pleasure I feel!

This year’s theme is ‘Summer of Love’ (1967) which ties in with the 50th anniversary of the partial decriminalisation of homosexuality. For you, what’s been the most socially significant achievement for LGBT+ people in that time?

The right for gay men and women to get married. For two people to legally commit to each other because they love each other and want to spend the rest of their lives together – it’s what every person dreams of and for, and it was a big step to help teach the rest of the world that our sexuality wasn’t a threat and should never have been viewed as such.

What event or period has stood out for you personally as a gay man in that time?

Coming out in the late 80s, experiencing a sense of community and family that, for various reasons, I didn’t feel at home helped me become the person I am today. And because we were persecuted as a community by the laws of our land and by people who read the Sun/Daily Mail/ Express, our scene provided us with a haven to be ourselves. And as I lived (pardon the pun) through the horrors of HIV/AIDS, and laws like section 28, I watched the people who led the fight against such things, supported them, and joined them at Pride events across the UK to ensure our voices were heard.

Tickets available from brighton-pride.org

