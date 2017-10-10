The QX & Chappy Guide To Gay Halloween Looks

We LOVE Halloween don’t we! Give us a bit of eyeliner and some booze and we’re anyone’s! It’s the same reason we love Ab Fab, and Cher.

It’s a stereotype of gay men that is (mostly) true. We know a select few of you prefer to sit at home on the 31st, with a cuppa and a well-thumbed copy of Donna Tartt’s The Goldfinch.

And that’s fine! But while you’re enjoying Tartt, the rest of us are BEING tarts. But first, we need ideas on how to be as SPOOKY as possible…so, with the help of gay dating app Chappy, we’ve whipped up a list of HOT HALLOWEEN LOOKS for you horrible lot to try out this weekend.

If you fancy finding a gorgeous gentleman to accompany you to your favourite Halloween hive of hedonism (the Batman to your Robin) why not check out Chappy!

The Pumpkin Pumkin

Here’s Kush off of Eastenders holding a pumpkin. We’re not sure if holding a pumpkin with no clothes on counts as a “costume” but there we are.

GHOSTFACE



What? Don’t look at us like that! Ghostface is HOT. So hot that gay porn studio Bromo.com have done a Ghostface-themed movie.

Gay Supermario Costume

With the imminent release of Mario Odyssey, Mario mania is about to sweep the world again! Why not jump on the bandwagon by dressing up as a super hot gay Mario, like these two.

Gay Werewolf



Erotic author SG Croup has written a series of books called “Argus The Werewolf Spanker”. This is the cover art for the latest one, “Clash of Alphas”! Don’t you just love gay culture!

Batman & Robin



Like, obviously.

Handbags

Walk, walk, fashion baby!

Ash & Pikachu

Gotta catch ’em all!

Gay Tomb Raider



Such a LOOK!

Hocus Pocus



Now this is one you’ll have to really INVEST in. If you’re gonna do it, do it well.

Nondescript outfit that shows off body



For those who can’t actually be arsed to put together a proper costume, but want to show off their body!

