14/01/17: We love a bit of Circa! Social, sexy, and Soho-adjecent, it’s great for shimmying and sipping the night away in a bustling, glitzy setting.

Circa is full of all sorts, from sexy Spanish tourists to discerning London lotharios. They’ve also got possibly the city’s campest DJ booth – it’s a massive disco ball. Doesn’t get much camper than that! They’ve got superstar DJs inside it too!

International supermodel Munroe Bergdorf, and world-renowned Attack Attack Attack, spinning everything from cutting-edge remixes to your fave 90s and 00s pop classics. We miss it already! Might pop down for another drink after work today. Lovely.

62 Frith Street, Soho, W1D 3JN

Photos by Joel Ryder