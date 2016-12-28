 
 
Comptons of Soho

Posted on December 28, 2016

17/12/16: ’Twas the Saturday before Christmas and all through Soho, not a hot man was stirring – ’cos they’re all in Comptons…oh.

That doesn’t really work does it. OH WELL. At least it describes the festive mood in Soho’s favourite bar this Saturday. Jack Frost may have been nipping at your toes outside, but inside the bar the hot party atmosphere was maintained by DJ Jo Publik. Christmas spirit(s) oozing out of every corner of the bar.

After 30 years in the heart of Soho – Comptons is like an old friend – warm, comfortable and always there for you!

 

51 – 53 Old Compton Street, W1D

Photos by Richard Holland

 

