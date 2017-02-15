- Home
KU Valentine’s
Posted on February 15, 2017
10/02/17: We love a star here at QX and you’re always guaranteed to see a familiar face at Ku Bar.
And at last Saturday’s party for the 10th Birthday of Ku Bar, guess who we spotted? Radio 1 DJ and Innuendo-Bingo star Scott Mills, who had popped in for a Pinot and didn’t seem to mind us fawning over him. Maybe he did. Sorry, Scott.
Anyway, the effervescent Vicki Vivacious was also present and was up on the bar to draw the winner of the raffle for the booze-laden hamper.
It was a tiny bit WI, with less jam and Jerusalem and more tucking and totty. Ku Bar: tucking and totty. Here’s to another 10 years!
30 Lisle Street, WC2H 7BA
Photos by Joel Ryder
