 
 

We popped down to Central Station’s 25th!

Posted on February 8, 2017

04/02/17: Cosy Kings Cross boozer Central Station turned twenty-five years old last weekend!

In London gay years, that basically makes them Saint Paul’s Cathedral. The punters were out in force, swaying, sipping, flirting and fanning their way back and forth to the bar for prosecco and some totes delish canapés.

There was a particularly meaningful turn from drag star Dave Lynn, who was the first act to tread the boards all those years ago when they first opened. Well done to Central Station, one of London’s best loved institutions!

 

37 Wharfdale Road, N1 9SD

Photos by Joel Ryder

   

 

