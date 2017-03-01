24/02/17: London’s most hedonistic Friday party was going OFF last week.
It was, as the kids would say, LIT. The dancefloor was packed as always with late-night revelers, brandishing drinks and taking phone numbers.
Well, no-one takes phone numbers anymore. People follow each other on Instagram…THAT’S what they were doing. And in the true style of clubbing leviathans Orange Nation, there was no shortage of lascivious lighting, paired with the scene’s best DJs.
A win win! Well done kids.
Fire, 6A South Lambeth Road, SW8 1SP
Photos by Chris Jepson
Advertisement