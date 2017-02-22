- Home
Athena: Rip-roaring Eagle Saturdays
Posted on February 22, 2017
18/02/17: Conjuring images of baby-hugging hunks from dark and forgotten recesses of our long-vanished pubescence, Athena is the name given to a brand new monthly Saturday night at the Eagle in Vauxhall.
Just like that now legendary vision, the music caressing our ears that evening came straight from the 1980s.
All our past icons; Visage, The Human League, ABBA, Desireless (a particular favourite of ours), Wham!, Limahl, Sylvester and many more, were there, parading before our mind’s eye, in their kitsch get ups, making us secretly remember that we’d been there too, 30 years ago, and how is that even possible since we’re barely 19!
Also parading before us were The Poster Girls, hosting the night in perfect synchronicity, while DJs Paul Joseph and Gareth Hackney laid layer upon layer of nostalgic musical goodness.
Although it might conceivably help, we don’t think there’s any need to have been there the first time round to enjoy this guilty pleasure of a night, as some of the younger contingent enjoying themselves on the dance floor aptly proved.
Eagle London, 349 Kennington Lane, SE11 5QY
Words by Nicolas Chinardet
Photos by Zefrografica
