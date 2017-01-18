- Home
Daddy Issues
Posted on January 18, 2017
13/01/17: Everybody’s got Daddy Issues these days, it seems.
This impression was confirmed by the merry crew gathered in session at Tipsy in Dalston on Friday: from sensitive beardy boys to decisive girls in their bras, and even a few oedipal straight couples. One thing’s for sure though: If they have issues, those boys (some of them adorned with the branded t-shirts and badges always up for grabs on the night) have few inhibitions!
It might all be due to the relaxing effects of the music therapy paternally distilled by Borja Peña and Bouffant Bouffant (you know the music is good when you spot off-duty DJs in the crowd). Or perhaps it was thanks to a few shots of brain-addling mezcal, a favoured medicine with the Daddy Issues team.
The energy in the place is certainly something else. Everybody was soon swept into cathartic dancing before getting very touchy feely by the end of the night, as many a tongue seems to become acquainted with a new mouth (or two) before the bouncer eventually had to kick everyone out at 3am.
They were last week’s cover girls for QX but they should be next month’s main feature for you.
Tipsy, 20 Stoke Newington Road, Dalston, N16 7XN
Words by Nicolas Chinardet
Photos by Zefrografica
