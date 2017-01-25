- Home
East Bloc
Posted on January 25, 2017
20/01/17: It’s been about 5 years since I first set foot in East Bloc and while today it’s different to how it once was, it remains a reliably solid choice on a Friday night; no matter how many times I’ve been, I always have a great time!
What is it about this club that means that it constantly surprises us with an amazing night out? At least for Blocheads you can definitely rely on the music always being amazing.
The residents are legends from the scene and tonight I saw the wonderful Martyn Fitzgerald warm us up with some decidedly funky house.
Martyn was followed by the downright iconic Hifi Sean who always gets us dancing with heavy bass and the best beats. Stevie B was last up and closed the night with his best tracks for us. All in all, East bloc is always a great night out!
East Bloc, 217 City Road, Old Street, EC1V 1JN
Words by Cé Ó Coileàin
Photos by Luxxxer
