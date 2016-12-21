- Home
Fitladz
Posted on December 21, 2016
16/12/16: Things are definitely hotting up at The Bloc in Camden on Friday nights. This week, heat five of scally club Fitladz’ Rear of the Year competition was taking place under the eagle eye and masterful hands of Jason Prince.
Aptly, there were five round-cheeked lads ready to jump on stage and drop their pants to please the crowds and win the prize.
Acclaimed by the applause of an appreciative crowd, the callipygous, skateboarding hotty Louis won the £100 on offer that night, as well as a place in the final for a chance to win a holiday for two in Gran Canaria.
If that wasn’t enough to entertain a lad, DJ Riano and Stevie B were providing aural relief with their steamy dance soundtrack, while the sneakered and capped delights of the cruising area were offering an altogether different kind of relief after so much visual stimulation.
There’s still time to take part in the butt-shaking proceedings: we’ll see you there…
The Bloc, 18 Kentish Town Road, NW1 9NX
Photos by Zefrografica
