Homodrop
Posted on January 11, 2017
07/01/17:ONE LIFE, ONE CHANCE, LET’S DANCE!
Homodrop has come a long way in the two and a half years since it started as a Sunday T-Dance in a basement off London Fields.
Last year saw them celebrate one hell of a second birthday and a huge one-off event in Paris in À La Folie in December.
Back in their favourite London venue, Homodrop pulled no punches with their line up with Panorama Bar resident Massimiliano Pagliara for the headline spot in the basement, who played us out in absolute glory on Saturday night.
After a beautiful opening set from Tiffany MacQuet, Cheriii and Marie Malarie went b2b, giving us trippy deep house and driving techno and god knows I’m a sucker for anything trippy.
Meanwhile upstairs, after a downtempo warmup from Stathis the poppers chuffing Nuno Da Cruz went b2b with Jonathan Henfrey for some feel good vibes that got everyone moving.
Playing us out with tiny hands was the amazing Chaka Khan’t, who completely rocked my world!
Dalston Superstore, 117 Kingsland High Street, Dalston, E8 2PB
Words by Cé Ó Coileáin
Photos by Luxxxer
Have your say!