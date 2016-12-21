- Home
PLU: Cult Culture
Posted on December 21, 2016
16/12/16: The Bristol gang is back for another installment of madness! No not the band who randomly turned up at X Factor – this was revelry at its finest!
This crowd is used to partying in sex clubs and strange places like that – anywhere dark and sleazy! We were treated to balloon fights, big looks and some of the best feel good music to wash it all down with!
The effervescent Victoria Sin and the stunning Phoenix were on hand to provide some beautiful eye candy for the evening as our gracious hosts, while a considerably pregnant Strawberry K laid down some wicked tracks upstairs!
It was worth it even just to see a pregnant lady DJ and she killed it! Meanwhile downstairs Chris donning a mega leather skirt went B2B with the mega Glowing Palms (Ruf Kutz). Groove all night long! This was not ‘People Like Us’ this was PLU, and it was major!
Dalston Superstore, 117 Kingsland High Street, E8 2PB
Photos by Luxxxer
