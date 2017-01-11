 
 

XXL Leather

Posted on January 11, 2017

07/01/17: This Saturday saw a special, studded edition of the weekly high-octane bear night.

It’s always all about air cannons, glitter and Kylie, but last week was a slightly more #masc4masc version, as a parade of hot, husky hairy guys turned up, decked out in harnesses and other finery.

World renowned DJ Pagano was on hand too, with his trademark throbbing beats lending sexy underground hedonistic vibes to proceedings.

Well done XXL, we’ll be back next week!

 

Pulse, 1 Invicta Plaza, South Bank, SE1 9UF

Photos by Joel Ryder

 

The comments on this website are not necessarily the views of qxmagazine.com