 
 

XXL pulls out all the stops for Valentine’s

Posted on February 15, 2017

11/02/2017: We popped down to the XXL Valentine’s special last Saturday and mingled with a whole load of carebears!

Say what you like about bears, but they’re a romantic lot, very touchy-feely. DJ duo Hoxton Whores set the main arch ablaze with big, bolshy house beats and the dance floor was soon a throbbing mass of furry hunks with shirts tucked in waistbands!

Talk about feeling at home. Dave Robson and Joe Egg spun some hands-in-the-air love songs in the fur room and love was almost certainly in the air. Or it could have been poppers. Either way, we had a scream!

 

Pulse, 1 Invicta Plaza, SE1 9UF

Photos by Joel Ryder

 

