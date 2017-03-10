A new music venue is opening in Central London!

A welcome addition to the city’s arts scene



In an exciting and refreshingly positive development for London’s nightlife and artistic scene, Southwark will soon see a new, innovative and super modern venue.

Developed specifically for the London College of Creative Media, ‘The Music Box’ will be dedicated to hosting musical events, with a focus on showcasing up-and-coming artists. In a milieu where new ideas and unique ideas are being quashed at every turn, it couldn’t have come at a better time.

The Music Box will also help aspiring young musicians to realize their creative potential, with masterclasses, workshops and recording sessions. The venue will span across six floors, with ultra-modern facilities in which young people can collaborate, create and craft their skills.

Advertisement

For more info, head to lccm.org.uk

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Reddit

More

Email

Print



LinkedIn

Pocket



Telegram

WhatsApp



Skype

